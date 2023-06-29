First-Ever 4th of July Festival to Be Held at Railroad Park

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Railroad Park will host its first “4th of July Family Festival,” featuring activities for families, live music and food trucks leading up to the annual Vulcan Park and Museum “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks this year.

The festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4, will take place within the park’s “meadow area” between 15th and 16th Streets. Live music acts include deejay CJ Tha Sticman, SouthlandSoul and Lamont Landers Band.

The festival will also feature a variety of kids activities, including balloon artists, inflatables, lawn games and face painting.

For more information call 205.521.9933, email events@railroadpark.org or visit railroadpark.org.

While Vulcan Park & Museum has held its fireworks show each year, Birmingham has lacked many “designated places” to watch it, said Joy Myers, director of marketing and communications for the Railroad Park Foundation.

Myers said one of the organization’s main goals is “to provide things for the community to do at Railroad Park … from our exercise classes, to our fall picnic, we really just want to serve the community and be that front lawn,” Myers said.

Speaking of Vulcan Park and Museum, Amanda Hare, director of marketing said just as Vulcan “stands for the city of Birmingham” so too should the park’s annual “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show.

“It’s important for us to throw this every year…this is just to celebrate our country, our state, our city, and everybody to come out, the entire family, and have a great time and just celebrate our city,” Hare said.

The “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on July 4 and will last about 25 minutes. In addition to watching the fireworks in person, residents can also watch them live on WBRC Fox 6 or listen in on any local iHeartRadio station.

For more visit visitvulcan.com.



Here’s a listing of other Fourth of July celebrations going on in and around Birmingham.

Titusville Day July 4

The Titusville Community presents 4th of July entertainment, games, free food while it lasts and music at Memorial Park 524 6th Ave. S. Birmingham AL 35205 beginning at 3 p.m.

4th at Forge

This event features food, fun, and a front-row seat to Thunder on the Mountain. Bring a lawn chair to sit in to enjoy the show.

July 4, 7 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, 1321 19th St. S, Birmingham

Birmingham Barons v. Rocket City Trash Pandas with Fireworks Show

Friday, June 30, 7:05 p.m.; Sunday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.; Monday, July 3, 6:05 p.m.

Regions Field, 1401 1st Ave. S, Birmingham

University of Alabama at Birmingham Summer Band Performance

July 4, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Front of Bartow Arena, 617 13th St S, Birmingham

Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival

This festival features a variety of games, as well as live music, karaoke, a raffle and a lot of food, including hot dogs, pork sandwiches, whole pork butts and even a bulk meat sale.

July 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (barbecue and festival), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (trash and treasure sale)

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parking lot, 1728 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood

Birmingham Track Club Peavine Falls Run

July 4, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr., Pelham

WhatsApp

