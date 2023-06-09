How to Celebrate Pride in Birmingham During Month of June

The Birmingham Times

Here’s a listing of Pride Month events for the Birmingham metro area.

NEON PRIDE PROM

When: June 9, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Magic City Acceptance Center, 3130 Third Ave. South, Birmingham. Advance registration required via Acceptance Center Facebook page.

Magic City Acceptance Center says: “An evening of music, dancing and expression. There is no dress code so wear whatever you like. Dress for the occasion, or come as you are as an individual, with a date, or with all your friends. This event is free to attend.”

PRIDE TAKEOFF

When: June 9-10 at 11 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “Join the Dreamcast and the #AlsFam at the #showplacewithspace for a big weekend of celebration. Beats by DJ Naka. Showtime 11 p.m. 21+ only.”

PRIDE DRAG BRUNCH WITH NAYSHA LOPEZ

When: June 10 at 11 a.m. Organized by Central Alabama Pride.

Where: Monday Night Brewing, 14 12th St. South, Birmingham.

Central Alabama Pride says: “Join us for Central Alabama Pride’s pre-Parade Drag Brunch featuring Naysha Lopez from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8. Also featuring Kharris, Kam Kam, Idle King, Kavoris Dupree Starr, Daroneshia D’Nae Starr, Womona J. Wiles, Addison Vontrell, Victoria Taylor. Admission $20, with meet and greet $30.”

PRIDE PARADE VIEWING PARTY

When: June 10, doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “Join us in Lakeview for a Pride Takeoff street party celebration at the #showplacewithspace with the Pride Parade viewing party. DJ Naka will be supplying the beats starting at 7 p.m. Life’s a Pitch Softball Team will be werkin’ the patio, serving beer and Absolut pouches. And did someone say food trucks? Noni’s Food Truck and Frios Gourmet Pops will be there.”

PRIDE PARADE

When: June 10 at 8 p.m. Organized by Central Alabama Pride.

Where: Seventh Avenue South from 32nd Street South to 22nd Street South, Birmingham.

Central Alabama Pride says: “The 2023 Pride Parade will continue along the traditional route. This year’s parade will feature several organizations, businesses, community partners and tons of fun. The parade will begin at 8 p.m. The parade is being judged this year, so expect some great creativity. This event is family friendly for all ages.”

More info.

LOUD & PROUD: The Official Pride Parade After Party Organized by Central Alabama Pride and Saturn.

What: Get loud and proud during the official Pride Parade Afterparty at Saturn. You’ll see RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Jessica Wild and Stacy Layne Matthews along with Genesis, Queen Essence Hall, Kharris + Alexis Gabrielle Sherrington. More info.

When: Saturday, June 10 | 10:30PM

Where: Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Cost: General Admission -$20 | Meet & Greet (18+) – $35

Tickets

PRIDE FEST

When: June 11, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: Linn Park, 710 20th St. North, Birmingham.

What to expect: Drag performers, vendors, food trucks, kids activities, other entertainers. Organized by Central Alabama Pride. Entertainment lineup includes Willie Gomez, the Dragon Sisters, Axel Andrews, Jessica Wild, Jasmine Masters, Kandy Muse, Stacy Layne Matthews and more.

Admission: Free general admission. $100-$150 VIP, available via Action Network.

More info.

PRIDEFEST AFTER-PARTY

When: June 11 at 9 p.m. Organized by Central Alabama Pride.

Where: The Quest Club, 416 24th St. South, Birmingham.

Homo-Coming Collective Zine Making Event

What: Release your creativity during this zine-making event. You’ll have the chance to participate in zine tutorials, engage in breakout sessions led by zine experts + enthusiasts and contribute to the creation of a collective zine that will be shared by all participants. More info.

When: Saturday, June 17 | 11AM-12:30PM

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Register here

MAGIC CITY REGIONAL ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR PAGEANT

When: June 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “Get ready for the Magic City Regional Entertainer of the Year Pageant, happening Saturday, June 17. Featuring performances & appearances from Shontelle Sparkles (National EOY, FI 2022), Trinity The Tuck (National EOY, FI, 2014 & RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, All Stars 4 & 7), Cora Bleu (Miss Magic City EOY, 2022) and lots more. This will definitely be a pageant for the books, with $3000 in cash prizes for the crowned winner. Pageant starts at 8 p.m.”

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

What: Join Invisible Histories Project for Queer Southern History. For all students in 9th grade and up, the event highlights lesser known aspects of Southern LGBTQ culture and community as well as archival materials. More info.

When: Wednesday, June 21 | 6:30PM

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Register here

If you run an LGBTQIA+ organization, Getaway is giving back by providing free stays to Getaway, Southern Equality Studios and QUEER | ART. Learn more here.

PRIDE TAKEOVER

When: June 23-24 at 11 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “With Jawakatema Davenport, Pharrah Kayla Dynamic and Cora Bleu.”

THE MOTH: STORYSLAM

When: June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Mountain Theatre, Discovery Theatre, 1600 Third Ave. South, Birmingham.

What: Storytelling event hosted by The Moth, nonprofit organization that “celebrates the commonality and diversity of human experience through the art and craft of true, personal storytelling.”

Red Mountain Theatre says: “Listen to true stories or share your own at our open-mic storytelling competition. Tonight’s theme: Pride. Prepare a five-minute story about embracing your identity. Coming out and inspiring others to do the same. Found family, fluidity, looking beyond the binary. Naysayers, fighting the good fight for yourself and for others, marches, protests, parades, trying on labels, all the colors on the spectrum.”

