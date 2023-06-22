June 22, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Coach, Tennis

Technical Support Analyst

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

EBSCO Information Services seeks a Sr. Software Engineer II in Birmingham, AL. Design, develop, test, and deploy software using state-of-the-art technologies as part of an Agile team supporting our internal and external customers. Telecommuting permitted. Apply at https://www.jobpostingtoday.com/Ref #78261

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901237

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALERIE L. BROWN; JORDAN C. MILLER; TERENCE SULLENS, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 19, according to the survey of Pratt Land and Improvement Company’s Survey of Dewey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022119815 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 19 PRATT LAND IMPROVEMENT CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-02-1-049-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901231

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DENNIS LAVENDER; PREMIER PROPERTIES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 11, in Block 102, according to the survey of Central Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 91, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018005188 as follows: LOT 11 BLK 102 CENTRAL HGLDS ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-14-4-013-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901476

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CURTIS D. BELL, INDIVIDUALLY AND IN HIS CAPACITY AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EARL BELL; MORTGAGE RESOLUTION CORPORATION; ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on May 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on June 8, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 14, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 913 5th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-29-3-004-001.000 a/k/a 0122002930040010000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Block 1, according to the Map and Survey of E.G. Fields, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 2, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 BLK # 1 E G FIELDS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901260

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C. BROUGHTON BROKERAGE, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on June 8, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 500 55th Place S, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-4-013-014.000 a/k/a 0123002140130140000000

Legal Description: Lot 13, according to the Survey of Crest Parc, as recorded in Map Book 216, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a COMMON AREA CREST PARC PB 216 PG 53 DESC AS FOLS BEG NE COR OF LOT 12 OF SD SUB TH W 75 FT TH N 10.1 FT TH NW 75 FT(S) TH S 45 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2022-900574

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: A. BISHOP; EMMITT L. BISHOP, (deceased) and his unknown heirs and devisees; WILLOW BISHOP; THE OLSHAN CORP.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 25, 2022, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/ or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 3308 17th Ave N., Birmingham, Alabama 35234 and having a legal description of: a parcel

of land situated in the Southeast 1/4 of section 24, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, being more particularly described as:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 24, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, and run thence west a distance of 852.62 feet to an intersection with the west line of an alley lying west of W.A. Richett’s Subdivision as shown in Map Book 4, Page 33, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence South along said west alley line and run a distance of 21.5 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence continue South along said west alley line and run a distance of 162 feet, more or less, to the Northerly boundary line of 17th Avenue North; thence West along the Northerly boundary line of 17th Avenue North, and run a distance of 90 feet, more or less to the Southeast corner of a tract of land conveyed to Norwood Gardens Number One, Inc., as recorded in Volume 4145, Page 345, in said Probate Office; thence North along the Easterly line of said Norwood Gardens Number One, Inc., tract and parallel with 17th Avenue North and run a distance of 90 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a POB W INTER ALLEY & 17TH AVE NTH W 90 FT ALG 17TH AVE NTH N 162 FT TH E 90 FT TO ALLEY TH S 162 FT TO P O B SEC 24 TWSP 17S RANGE 3

W and known as Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-4-003-004.000 a/k/a 0122002440030040000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that BluSky Restoration Contractors,LLC, has completed the Contract for Birmingham City Schools Ramsay High School Roof Replacement at 1800 13th Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35205, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams, 3601 8th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Michael O’Dell, Contractor

9767 E Easter Ave

Centennial, Colorado 80112

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Ameriseal of Ohio, Inc. gives notice of completion of the GA Apron Rehabilitation at the Huntsville Executive Airport. ALDOT Project MDQ-02-0291-PM. Any and all claims against this project should be filed in writing to Sain Associates in Huntsville no later than July 13th.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL at the Icademy Building welding lab for the gas piping and compressed air piping on purchase order #P0004555 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Chilton Campus in Clanton, AL for the lower level chiller condenser water pump and motor replacement in the main education building of the Clanton Campus P0004604 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 8 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 13 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Jefferson County Health Department Guy M. Tate Building Landscaping and Modifications at 1400 6th Ave S. Birmingham, AL in Jefferson County for the Jefferson County Board of Health, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates. Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, 6104 Old Quarry Rd., Birmingham, AL 35235.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for BSC HVAC Upgrades Phase II at the Birmingham Board of Education for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

The City of Brighton, Alabama is now taking Bid Responses to their REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS regarding the Installation of Camera and Recording Equipment and Devices for the Brighton City Hall Administration Building and the City of Brighton Fire Department Building. All interested parties are to contact the City of Brighton at (205) 424-0069 to receive a copy of the R.F.P.

Cityofbrighton@att.net

205.428.9547 (O)

205.428.0470 (F)

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 110 water services along 2nd Street South; 3rd Avenue South; 3rd Street South; Kappa Avenue South; 1st Avenue/Way South; 4th Avenue South; Omega Street South; Delta Street South; Gamma Street South and Alpha Street South located in the Titusville Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 121 water services along 3rd Avenue South; 4th Avenue South; 70th Street South; Oporto Avenue South and Kimberly Avenue South located in the Eastlake Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Poole & Company Architects LLC, 2 North 20th Street, Suite 1610, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 by Natalie Thompson, Project Manager (nthompson@pooleandcompany.com). Three (3) paper copies and one pdf are required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

2121 BUILDING INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will be done in a single phase. Work will be performed during the day. This project includes the renovation of existing office space and updates to the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems on the 6th and 7th floor of the 2121 Building. The project location is the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203. There will also be an office renovation of the General Services Suite on the Ground floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The project location is Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Architect’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request or email transmission to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Monday, July 14, 2023.

BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the Jefferson County 2121 Building Interior Renovations until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or his designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit Bid on the Proposal Form provided by the Architect, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM Local Time on Monday, July 24, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor bidders who have been pre-approved must attend the Pre-bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Friday, June 14, 2023 at the office of Poole and Company Architects, LLC, 2 20th Street North, Tel. 205-326-2206, Suite 1610; AGC Internet Plan Room; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; at the F.W. Dodge Company Plan Room in Birmingham; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, and Construction Market Data in Birmingham.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 90 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS – WINDOW REPLACEMENTS-I

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the replacement of existing windows with associated demolition work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after June 12th, 2022, to General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect, AGC Internet Plan Rooms, and BCIA in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $100.00). Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on June 22, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended for all bidders.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. DCM Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 300 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

christa@cwilliams-arch.com

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Donald McCrackin

dmccrackin@bhm.k12.al.us

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP at Meeting Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on the 7th day of July, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Office of Community Services and Workforce Development, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “ShaDel Nix”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS (6) ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Fire Hydrant

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount, for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

The bid package may be obtained by contacting Sentell Engineering, 639 Black Bears Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (Telephone (205)-752-5564 contact: Ed Morris). Plans and contract documents will then be available for purchase at TuscaBlue Printing. The cost from TuscaBlue will be $50.00 plus shipping. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same procedure. Additional Electronic plans and documents will be provided at no additional cost.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975 as amended.

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, July 14, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Highlands POB 1st Floor

On-Call Room Fit-Out Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225022

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the fit-out of approximately 1,400 SF of existing shelled space on the 1st floor of the UAB Highlands POB. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing new work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $400,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, July 14, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about July 21, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning July 21, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 10, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on July 26, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

SEALED BIDS

June 12, 2023

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for Career Tech Stem Kits on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at (334) 683-6525, ext. 53001.

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-03. This project will include but not limited to: new and reworked parking, fencing and gates, abatement of asbestos, new entry patio, covered entry, ADA parking and ramp access, exterior paint and surface cleaning, partial interior demolition of the 1st floor, 2nd and 3rd floor will be a full interior demolition minus the stairwells and mechanical closets, new interior wall framing and finishes, as well as new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and data. The basement will require removal of unused electrical, plumbing, and mechanical equipment and installation of new equipment and finishes. New storefront at the North window wall and new impact rated commercial sliding doors for the main entry. Non-impact rated exterior storefront doors and windows remaining will be replaced. The scope includes window treatments, appliances and a new fire alarm system and life safety features. Contractors will be responsible for providing bids based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the three scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Newburn Clinic located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The first meeting will take place Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., the second meeting will take place Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M, and third meeting will take place Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $5,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-03. Sealed bids will be received Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read in the Auditorium at Mobile County Health Department Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604.

Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being partially funded by Federal Funds, in the amount of $500,000. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP No. P23016

Property Management Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL SITE VISIT

Thursday June 22, 2023, 10:00 am meet at 1826 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 3:00 PM CT

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday July 13, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 (*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later that 3:00 PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

John Plott Company, Inc. is requesting quotes from Certified DBE’s, subcontractors and suppliers for the CAMPGROUND RENOVATIONS AT OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK ADCNR PROJ. NO 2022_028_2911. Please send quotes or information requests to tgilliam@Jplott.com or call 205-345-5678.

NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid

auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 513-582-1980, by 9:00 am on June 25, 2023. The

dwelling community may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on June 27, 2023, at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

Lot 50 #DRT 003559 owned by Mayra Limeta

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-113-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the

highest bidder at 10 a.m. on 7/26/23 at 6725 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35206. Seller reserves the right to reject any

bid and the right to bid. 2012 Toyota Camry 4T4BF1FK2CR220583.

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-113-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the

highest bidder at 10 a.m. on 7/26/23 at 6725 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35206. Seller reserves the right to reject any

bid and the right to bid. 2017 Lexus RX 2T2ZZMCAOHCO49351.

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-113-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the

highest bidder at 10 a.m. on 7/26/23 at 6725 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35206. Seller reserves the right to reject any

bid and the right to bid. 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe 1GNFK13047R158778.

