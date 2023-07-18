Birmingham Firefighter Jordan Melton Dies 5 Days After Shooting

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton passed away Monday evening after being shot on-duty last week by an unknown suspect inside Fire Station #9 in Birmingham’s Norwood neighborhood,

Melton and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones were shot last Wednesday and transported to UAB Hospital.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said Monday his “heart is hurting.”

“It devastates me to share that we’ve lost our own firefighter Jordan Melton. But before I talk about Jordan the public servant, I want to celebrate the man,” the mayor said in a statement.

“Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved good barbecue. He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who has been his rock in these difficult past few days.”

Woodfin said Melton had served at Birmingham Fire and Rescue for more than a year and had just graduated from the recruit academy one month ago.

Woodfin added, “When I look at his photo, you can see the potential and pride in his eyes. So much of that potential will now go unrealized.

“I ask that you join me in wrapping our arms around Jordan’s family today. They’ve lost a son, brother, a friend and colleague. Know that we’re exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones.

“Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain. We are his family and his memory will be honored.”

Investigators said they are still working to figure out a motive behind the shooting and have not yet released any updates.

In a joint statement last week, Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander and Councilor LaTonya Tate, who is chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, pointed to the shooting as part of the prevalence of gun violence across the city.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the families and we lend our support towards healing and peace for all. The scourge of senseless violence in our community must stop and it is incumbent upon every citizen to use our influence to change the course of violence in Birmingham,” the pair said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764. If callers wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward, they can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.

