July 6, 2023

Employment

CNC MACHINIST

Job location: Helena, AL. Duties: Set up & operate CNC machines. Set specialized tools & input programs using FANUC system. Modify program as needed using G codes & M code commands & positions. Adjust feed rates & RPM. Machine different types of metals to produce parts like welding electrodes, hydraulic fittings & other high & low production parts. Use measuring tools incl. micrometers & calipers. Ensure dept. productivity & quality control. No experience required. Perform supervisory duties. Send resume (no calls) to: Marty Malizo, MGM Machining Inc., 117 Hicks Dr., Helena, AL 35080.

BT07/06/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Counselor

Assistant Coach, Cycling

Residence Life Coordinator

Electrical Supervisor

Plumbing Supervisor

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT07/06/2023

_________________________

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901237

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALERIE L. BROWN; JORDAN C. MILLER; TERENCE SULLENS, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 19, according to the survey of Pratt Land and Improvement Company’s Survey of Dewey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022119815 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 19 PRATT LAND IMPROVEMENT CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-02-1-049-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901231

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DENNIS LAVENDER; PREMIER PROPERTIES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 11, in Block 102, according to the survey of Central Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 91, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018005188 as follows: LOT 11 BLK 102 CENTRAL HGLDS ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-14-4-013-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901891

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ASSOCIATES HOME EQUITY SERVICES, INC. a/k/a FORD CONSUMER FINANCE COMPANY; REGINA WARD, individually and as heir of JAMES HUDSON, JR.; TAVARES WARD; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES HUDSON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1316 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-013.000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104966 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 11, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901892

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GWENDOLYN O. COLLINS; JACQUELINE COLLINS and CASSANDRA COLLINS, as heirs of GEORGE H. COLLINS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE H. COLLINS; EDNA H. CLAY; OTIS CLAY; JAMES EDWARD CLAY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1330 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-010.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104965 as follows: LOT 1 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 22, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901933

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL FISHER; MARIAN P. BELL; GRETA D. DENEAL; LAQUITA WALKER, as heir of EATHER PEEBLES, JR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EATHER PEEBLES, JR.; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; FAIRMONT FUNDING LTD., INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1221 2nd Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-025-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, in Block 24, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086400 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 24 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 11, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901894.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1312 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-014.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104967 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901887.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1308 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104968 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901000

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ROSANNAH HARPER; HERBERT HARPER; UM ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 29, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3-A, according to the Resurvey of Lots 3 and 4, in Block 8, Woodlawn Heights, as recorded in Map Book 93, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058318 as follows: LOT 3-A RESUR OF LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 8 WOODLAWN HEIGHTS 93/11

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-021-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 22, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL at the Icademy Building welding lab for the gas piping and compressed air piping on purchase order #P0004555 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Ameriseal of Ohio, Inc. gives notice of completion of the GA Apron Rehabilitation at the Huntsville Executive Airport. ALDOT Project MDQ-02-0291-PM. Any and all claims against this project should be filed in writing to Sain Associates in Huntsville no later than July 13th.

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 8 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 13 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Jefferson County Health Department Guy M. Tate Building Landscaping and Modifications at 1400 6th Ave S. Birmingham, AL in Jefferson County for the Jefferson County Board of Health, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates. Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, 6104 Old Quarry Rd., Birmingham, AL 35235.

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc., has completed the Contract for BSC HVAC Upgrades Phase II at the Birmingham Board of Education for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the North West Medical Center ER Relocation, Winfield, Alabama EDA Investment No. 04-79-07622, for the Healthcare Authority of Winfield Alabama, Owner, located at 1530 US Hwy 43, Winfield, AL 35594, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Davis Architects, Inc., 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Fairfield Community Center Roof Replacement at Fairfield Community Center, 6400 Terrace Avenue, Fairfield, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson and the City of Fairfield, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CCR Architecture and Interiors of Birmingham, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

BT07/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, July 14, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Highlands POB 1st Floor

On-Call Room Fit-Out Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225022

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the fit-out of approximately 1,400 SF of existing shelled space on the 1st floor of the UAB Highlands POB. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing new work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $400,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, July 14, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about July 21, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning July 21, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 10, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on July 26, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, on July 28, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEART AND VASCULAR CENTER

NORTH PAVILON 6TH FLOOR – LABS 5 & 7

EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT AND RENOVATION

FOR THE UAB HEALTH SYSTEM

AT The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H205012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation and equipment installation of an existing Heart and Vascular procedure room. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contactors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor in a Hospital. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $800,000.00 and $1,000,000.00.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, July 28, 2023, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 4, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 24, 2023, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-03. This project will include but not limited to: new and reworked parking, fencing and gates, abatement of asbestos, new entry patio, covered entry, ADA parking and ramp access, exterior paint and surface cleaning, partial interior demolition of the 1st floor, 2nd and 3rd floor will be a full interior demolition minus the stairwells and mechanical closets, new interior wall framing and finishes, as well as new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and data. The basement will require removal of unused electrical, plumbing, and mechanical equipment and installation of new equipment and finishes. New storefront at the North window wall and new impact rated commercial sliding doors for the main entry. Non-impact rated exterior storefront doors and windows remaining will be replaced. The scope includes window treatments, appliances and a new fire alarm system and life safety features. Contractors will be responsible for providing bids based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the three scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Newburn Clinic located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The first meeting will take place Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., the second meeting will take place Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M, and third meeting will take place Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $5,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-03. Sealed bids will be received Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read in the Auditorium at Mobile County Health Department Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604.

Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being partially funded by Federal Funds, in the amount of $500,000. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT07/06/2023

SEALED BIDS

BID 23-05-18

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids on Hexacon III Controllers and Associated Services for BID23-05-18, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, @ 10:00 a.m. Bid opening will be held via Teams meeting. An invite and bid specifications can be obtained and examined in the office of the Purchasing Manager, Matthew Shiver, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by calling LyTonja Levert @205-244-4305 or emailing at TonJa.levert@bwwb.org or on our website at bwwb.org. You can mail your sealed bid to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222 to the attention of the Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Hexacon III Controllers and Associated Services BID23-05-18.

BT07/06/2023

|

NOTICE OF VALUATION OF PROPERTY

Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization & Adjustments

In accordance with State of Alabama Code, Section 40-2-18, the Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization has set 2023 real property values for all parcels located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Beginning on June 27, 2023 these values are available for public inspection in the Birmingham and Bessemer Courthouse’s Board of Equalization or you may log on to the Board of Equalization website to locate the value. Objections must be filed in writing within 30 calendar days of the objection notice date. You may file online, hand deliver, or mail objections to us. Instructions addressing objections to value are also available on our website at: boe.jccal.org

BT07/06/2023

|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8578494), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, AUGUST 9, 2023, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 AMP10 – ENSLEY WEST COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 654 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 73 laterals with excavation, 13,632 linear feet of 8-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 690 linear feet of mainline replacement, 1,210 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett at (205) 325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred forty (540) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JULY 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205)325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JULY 28, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JULY 21, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8262429), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, AUGUST 9, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2020 AMP-PS01 – PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS.

Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the replacement of the existing Pinewood, Woods Trace, and Oak Grove pump stations further described as follows:

Pinewood Pump Station

The Pinewood Pump Station (PS030), located at 1327 Atkins-Trimm Boulevard in Hoover, Alabama, is a flooded suction duplex station constructed in 1973. This contract includes the demolition of the existing pump station in accordance with the Jefferson County Environmental Services Department’s requirements and the construction of a new submersible duplex station.

The demolition of the existing Pinewood Pump Station includes the demolition of the existing pump station building, wet well and dry well to three (3) feet below existing grade, allowing Jefferson County Environmental Services a minimum of three (3) days to remove any equipment in the existing pump station they desire to keep. The demolition includes the removal and disposal of an existing diesel storage tank and fuel lines to the existing generator in accordance with all Federal, State, and local regulations, including the concrete block wall and concrete foundation. The Contractor shall remove the pavement, valley gutter, and base as shown in the construction drawings. Existing sidewalks and concrete pads outside the pump station building shall also be removed. The existing pump station shall not be demolished until Jefferson County Environmental Services has inspected, approved, and accepted the construction of the new submersible station.

A new wet well with duplex submersible pumps will be constructed along with a new valve vault. A new natural gas engine driven standby pump will be installed adjacent to the wet well. The natural gas service line and meter set will be performed by SPIRE or its contractor. The Contractor will be required to provide and install the service line from the outlet side of the natural gas meter to the standby pump. If the Contractor is not a licensed gas fitter, he shall hire an Alabama licensed gas fitter to install the natural gas piping in accordance the Gas Code. The Contractor shall provide and install all electrical and mechanical appurtenances as shown on the plans and in accordance with the Specifications. The Contractor shall provide and install all base, concrete, concrete valley gutter and asphalt as shown on the plans and in accordance with the Specifications and any other labor, equipment, and materials to complete the work as shown in the Construction Documents.

Woods Trace Pump Station

This Contract also includes the demolition of the existing facilities and the construction of a new submersible duplex pump station at Woods Trace (PS096). The existing pump station is located approximately 130 feet south of the intersection of Woods Trace and Circle View Lane in the Southwood Highlands Subdivision, on the east side of Woods Trace. This contract includes the demolition of the existing pump station in accordance with the Jefferson County Environmental Services Department’s requirements and the construction of a new submersible duplex station.

The Contractor shall furnish all labor, equipment, tools and materials to demo the existing facilities at Woods Trace to three (3) feet below grade in accordance with Jefferson County Environmental Services Department’s regulations. All electrical and mechanical appurtenances shall be removed and disposed of in accordance with the Specifications and State and local regulations. There is a section of 10” clay gravity sewer to be replaced with 10” ductile iron pipe. There is also a section of 6” ductile iron force main to be abandoned in place.

A new wet well with duplex submersible pumps will be constructed along with a new valve vault. A new natural gas engine driven standby pump will be installed adjacent to the wet well. The natural gas service line and meter set will be performed by SPIRE or its contractor. The Contractor will be required to provide and install the service line from the outlet side of the natural gas meter to the standby pump. If the Contractor is not a licensed gas fitter, he shall hire an Alabama licensed gas fitter to install the natural gas piping in accordance the Gas Code. The Contractor shall provide and install all electrical and mechanical appurtenances as shown on the plans and in accordance with the Specifications. The Contractor shall provide and install all base, concrete, concrete valley gutter and asphalt as shown on the plans and in accordance with the Specifications and any other labor, equipment, and materials to complete the work as shown in the Construction Documents.

Oak Grove Pump Station

This Contract also includes modifications to the Oak Grove Pump Station (PS133), located south of the Westwood Place cul-de-sac on the south end of Oak Grove Road in West Homewood. Access to the site will be from an acquired easement along an existing gravel drive adjacent to the Alabama Power Company substation located at 226 State Farm Parkway, Homewood, AL. At this location the existing wet well will be converted into a manhole. The mechanical and electrical appurtenances will be removed along with the valve vault. A new prefabricated fiberglass submersible duplex pump station will be installed. The Contractor shall provide all necessary labor, equipment, tools, and materials to install the new wet well, all mechanical and electrical appurtenances, new 2” HDPE force main in the existing easement between 405 and 409 Westwood Place, and all required site grading in accordance with the Construction Drawings and Specifications.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 521-7512

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty day (540) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 270-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JULY 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at (205) 521-7512 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JULY 28, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” (available to do major plant work) SANITARY SEWER PUMP STATION PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” SANITARY SEWER PUMP STATION PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. TO PRE-QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SANITARY SEWER PUMP STATION PROJECTS, EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JULY 21, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SANITARY SEWER PUMP STATION PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE- QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services Jefferson County, Alabama

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8579571), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, AUGUST 9, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the 2021 AMP12 – MCADORY SCHOOL ROAD CAPACITY IMPROVEMENTS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the installation and/or replacement of approximately 550 linear feet of 16-inch ductile iron sanitary sewer pipe, 3,050 linear feet of 18-inch ductile iron sanitary sewer pipe. 17 precast concrete manholes, 120 linear feet of 4” service lateral, 1,500 square yards of permanent sodding, 25 square yards of sidewalk replacement, 715 linear feet of curb and gutter replacement, 390 square yards of asphalt surface layer, 390 square yards of asphalt binder layer, 1,700 square yards of asphalt milling, 150 square yards of asphalt parking lot replacement, 550 square yards of concrete parking lot replacement, 160 linear feet of railroad crossing, traffic control, erosion control, site restoration work and other incidental items as listed in the Bid Schedule.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty-five day (365) consecutive calendar days. AN INTERIM MILESTONE DATE OF JANUARY 5, 2024, HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR COMPLETION OF THE UPSTREAM APPROXIMATE 700 LINEAR FEET OF THE PROJECT (STA. 30+60.68 to STA. 37+57.92, INCLUDING STUB-OUT TO THE CURB). A CONSTRUCTION NOTICE TO PROCEED DATE OF NOVEMBER 13, 2023, IS ANTICIPATED FOR THIS PROJECT. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this interim milestone date or the overall construction time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JULY 26, 2023 at 3:00 P.M . This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on JULY 28, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JULY 21, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT07/06/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8434523), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the STADIUM TRACE PUMP STATION CHEMICAL FEED FOR ODOR CONTROL. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Derek Kelley, PE, Jacobs, at email derek.kelley@jacobs.com).

The scope of work includes but is not limited to the installation of a permanent chemical feed odor control system designed to allow dosing of either BioxideTM or Ferric Chloride and consists of (1) 6,500 gal storage tank and supporting foundation, manufactured metal canopy, chemical feed pumping system, electrical modifications, controls, emergency eyewash/shower and installation of a 2″ copper water line with water main connection.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

Jefferson County Courthouse

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Gabrielle Sinsky at (205) 521-7518

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BUSINESS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is two hundred seventy-three (273) consecutive calendar days. The first 90 days will be an administrative period followed by a 183-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement, the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Derek Kelley, PE, Jacobs, at email derek.kelley@jacobs.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Derek Kelley (Jacobs) at 205-799-3155 or Gabrielle Sinsky (Jefferson County) at 205-521-7518 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Derek Kelley, PE, Jacobs, at email derek.kelley@jacobs.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on August 4, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS & RELATED FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT BY HAVING AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR CLASS “D-1” CATEGORY PROJECTS ON FILE WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” SMALL PUMP STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS, EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER July 28, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” CATEGORY PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT07/06/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDDERS

1.1 A. Project: 23052.00 – City Hall Sewer Replacement Phase 2 B. Owner: City of Talladega C. Engineer: InSite Engineering, LLC D. All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the City of Talladega for the removal and re-installation of two 6 inch service laterals that run from the nearest outside manhole through the building to furthermost fixtures. Installation shall include floor removal, connections, backfill and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Council Chambers, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, Alabama 35160, until 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 20th day of July, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened. All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

BT07/06/2023

|

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

I, Given Name: Preshtha, resident of 1613M 13th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 hereby state that I have changed my name to First (Given) name: Preshtha Surname: Mangla.

BT07/6/2023

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for stripping and waxing classroom, gyms, and cafeteria floors at Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School including the annex buildings on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

BT07/06/2023

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for Commercial Zero Turn Lawn Mowers n Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

BT07/06/2023

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for painting classroom, hallways and cafeterias at Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School including the annex buildings on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

BT07/06/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals (RFP) for the replacement of flooring in the TSA checkpoint area and upper level of the terminal at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is July 28, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. Mandatory Pre-Submittal Meeting and Site visit is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 1 pm CST in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (South end near Entry Door 4L). Please RSVP Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com July 12, 2023.

BT07/06/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals (RFP) for the Airfield Marking Application at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is July 20, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. Mandatory Pre-Submittal Meeting and Site visit is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at 9 am CST in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (South end near Entry Door 4L). Please RSVP Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com by July 7, 2023.

BT07/06/2023

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF SEQUOYAH COUNTY

STATE OF OKLAHOMA

STATE OF OKLAHOMA, ex rel,

Jack Thorp, DISTRICT ATTORNEY Plaintiff,

vs.

$50,915.00 US CURRENCY

Defendant(s)

WRIGHT, Darrell

ROWELL, Demetrius

MILLER, Patrick

Potential Claimant(s).

Case No. CV-2023-130

NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE

STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO:

DARRELL WRIGHT

6501 AVENUE N

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35228

DEMETRIUS ROWELL

228 14TH COURT W

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

PATRICK MILLER

5250 VINTAGE WAY

McCALLA, AL 35111-3450

And all others claiming an interest in the above described property, namely:

$50,915.00 US CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Title 63 O.S.A. Sec. 2-503, et. seq., of the seizure on APRIL 20, 2023, of the above referenced $50,915.00 US Currency by the State of Oklahoma and the intended forfeiture of the above-described property by the State of Oklahoma pursuant to 63 O.S. § 2-503(A)(6) and/ or 2-503 (A)(7), as said currency was furnished, or intended to be furnished, in exchange for a controlled dangerous substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, or consists of proceeds traceable to such an exchange, and/or are monies, negotiable instruments, and securities used, or intended to be used, to facilitate a violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act; or was monies, coin and currency found in close proximity to forfeitable records of the importation, manufacture or distribution of substances, which are rebuttably presumed to be forfeitable under the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.

Further, notice is hereby given that within forty-five (45) days after mailing or publication of this Notice, the owner of the above property and any other party in interest or claimant thereto, may file a verified answer with the Clerk of the District Court of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma claiming the said property and by serving a copy of such claim upon the District Attorney of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jack Thorp, District Attorney

BY: (signed by James D. Dunn)

JAMES D. DUNN, OBA#16289

District Attorney, District 27

120 E. Chickasaw, Suite 204

Sallisaw, OK 74955

BT07/06/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS INVITATION FOR BID (RFP) No. B23017 HABD McCOY BUILDING RENOVATION AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT Thursday July 13, 2023, 3:00 PM CT 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204 DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Thursday July 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday July 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 (*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 3:00 PM CT on this date). [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT07/06/2023

|

