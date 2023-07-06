True independence

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

For The Birmingham Times

With our favorite summer holiday just behind us…I thought it was a good time to ask this question. And I want you to really lean in as I ask. Are you truly free?

What area of your life could really benefit from you walking in freedom? You know that area well. It’s where you lack the discipline needed to move to your next level. Because you become free from something when you master it and it no longer masters you.

In other words, you exercise discipline over it. That situation, food or person no longer triggers the worst part of you. I thought I’d do something a little different this time because some of you may really struggle in some areas of your lives. In fact, we all do, just few are really willing to get transparent and really admit their area of struggle.

So please allow that to be my first piece of advice to you: Let go of the condemnation that we feel when we struggle with a habit that no longer serves our highest and best good. It’s good that you know your area of challenge so you can devise a plan to win over it.

Second, don’t just think about it. Be about the business of enacting change. Let’s think in terms of baby steps. What can you implement today that will move you forward in the fight to find freedom in that area?

Third, who will hold you accountable? Let’s pause right here. This is often where we lose the battle. I’m not sure if it’s because of – what I’ve struggled with – the embarrassment of sharing our insufficiencies with others.

Or, if we have yet to identify the person who’s ready to lend a listening ear and sow words of encouragement into our souls. So, after the celebrations calm down, when all the fireworks cease and the guests go home, take a few minutes to really ask yourself some tough questions in this area.

Listen if it’s any consolation, we all have to do this work, but only a few will admit it as freely as me.

As always, know I’m rooting for you and your freedom and I’m here for you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

