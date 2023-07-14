Two Birmingham Firefighters Shot on Wednesday Expected to Recover

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Two Birmingham on-duty fire fighters who were shot on Wednesday are out of surgery and expected to recover, according to a Birmingham Police Department (BPD) spokesperson.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services (BFRS) responded to a report of two firefighters shot by an unknown suspect inside Fire Station #9 in Birmingham’s Norwood neighborhood, according to a release from BPD.

The firefighters, Jamel Jones and Jordan Melton, were transported to UAB Hospital, with Melton in critical and Jones in serious condition at the time, according to BFRS. Both are expected to recover.

In a statement, BFRS said it “sends our thoughts and prayers to these two firefighters, their families and the entire BFRS family.”

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone who provides a tip which leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call (205) 254-7777 to provide information. Callers will remain anonymous.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and members of the Birmingham City Council also put out statements in support of the two firefighters.

Following the shooting, Woodfin said, “our hearts are extremely heavy” for the “two dedicated servants of our community.”

“Now, we must return the favor of service by providing them and their families the comfort, care and support they need. I also ask that you join me in lifting up the entire Birmingham Fire and Rescue team as they rally around their comrades during this very difficult time,” the mayor said.

Woodfin also said that BPD and the city are “using every resource at hand to find answers and justice for those harmed.”

In a joint statement from Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander and Councilor LaTonya Tate, who is chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, said their “hearts go out to the two Birmingham firefighters who were victims of a senseless attack.”

Alexander and Tate also pointed to the shooting as part of the prevalence of gun violence across the city.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the families and we lend our support towards healing and peace for all. The scourge of senseless violence in our community must stop and it is incumbent upon every citizen to use our influence to change the course of violence in Birmingham,” the pair said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764. If callers wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward, they can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.

