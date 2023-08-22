Birmingham Native Alvin Garrett Empowers Through Musical Artistry

Special to the Times

Through his partnership with The Dannon Project, Birmingham native Alvin Garrett is using his music as a powerful tool to inspire positive change. By focusing his efforts on at-risk youth and ex-offenders, he is providing a transformative path towards successful reintegration into society.

With The Dannon Project as his collaborative force, Garrett’s impact reaches far beyond the stage, offering hope, guidance, and a sense of belonging to those who need it most, ultimately enriching lives and contributing to a more inclusive and harmonious world.

He is a highly regarded Grammy-nominated artist, accomplished bassist, prolific producer, and masterful songwriter who is setting the music scene ablaze with his extraordinary talents.

With his recent release of “Til I Get Back To You,” Garrett has captivated listeners with his soulful vocals and storytelling. Click here to listen.

“I’ve always strived to create music that stands the test of time and resonates with people on a profound level. ‘Til I Get Back To You’ and the forthcoming album embody that commitment. My aim is to provide listeners with an emotional connection to the music, allowing them to find fragments of themselves within the songs,” Garrett said.

Yet, his influence extends beyond the realm of music. A dedicated mentor and philanthropist, he has partnered with the reentry program, The Dannon Project, in his hometown of Birmingham, AL. Through his innovative songwriting therapy program, “The Write Life,” he employs a collaborative and therapeutic approach to teach conflict resolution and team-building skills.

This collaboration with The Dannon Project underscores his commitment to aiding at-risk youth and young adults in overcoming challenges through personal and career development.

Hailing from Birmingham, the Alabama-born preacher’s son has woven threads of inspiration into his music, whether it’s R&B, gospel, pop, or jazz.

Garrett’s gift for songwriting voice has evoked comparisons to soul music legends like Sam Cooke and Al Green.

In his latest single, “Til I Get Back To You,” Garrett showcases his ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with audiences. The track is a testimony to his gift of weaving together soulful melodies, poignant lyrics, and impeccable production to create a harmonious music that lingers in the hearts and minds of listeners.

Drawing from a range of influences and experiences, the album is a fusion of soul, R&B, and timeless ballads.

His journey into the limelight gained momentum in 2015 with the release of his radio hit “By Myself,” a track that recently found its place in the motion picture “Emily The Criminal.”

He has an impressive collection of awards, including a Grammy nomination, as well as accolades from the Soul Train, Dove, and Stellar Awards.

His songwriting has left a mark on the works of artists such as Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Ruben Studdard, Jordan Knight, and Deitrick Haddon, among others.

To stay connected with Alvin Garrett’s musical journey, follow him on social media @thealvingarrett

For more information about Alvin Garrett and his remarkable musical journey, please visit alvingarrett.com.

Updated at 4:53 p.m. on 8/22/2023 to clarify a sentence in the first graph.

