Birmingham to Celebrate StrongHER — Women Making a Difference

Since 2019, more than 150 women have been featured in the City of Birmingham’s StrongHer campaign as a way to highlight women working to make a difference. The public nominated candidates, and a team selected honorees to be featured on the city’s social media platforms during Women’s History Month in March each year.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, many of those StrongHer women will come together for the first time to receive an in-person thank you.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will recognize some of those unsung “sheroes” during a special program at Boutwell Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A recognition program, featuring remarks from Mayor Woodfin and emcee Lady Woo, will begin at 6 p.m.

“Aug. 30 will be a chance for us to shine a light on the incredible women who are transforming Birmingham,’’ said Woodfin, who launched the StrongHer campaign in 2019. “We’ve honored women of different ages and from all walks of life. Their tireless efforts, often done behind the scenes, are molding a better future for each one of us.’’

“These women are the architects of change and the heartbeats of our community. Their stories inspire us to rise above challenges and to not quit,’’ the mayor said.

A book will be released in mid-October with stories of the StrongHer women from the last five years. And since this year is the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights movement in Birmingham, a special section in the book will be dedicated to certain women of Birmingham’s 1963, including the 4 Little Girls, Sarah Collins Rudolph and female foot soldiers of the movement.

On Wednesday, the book cover and some of the 1963-themed pages will be revealed. Pre-sale orders for the book will be available on Wednesday night during the event.

Wednesday’s event will also feature food trucks, a DJ, line dancing, vendors and a woman-themed art section by Birmingham artist Willie Williams. This is a free event.

Wednesday’s program is part of an initiative Boutwell started this summer: The Wind Down Wednesday series. There were events in June and July with different themes. The Aug. 30 theme is honoring the StrongHer women.

“These women are examples of unstoppable forces, reminding us that strength is not just a measure of physical power, but a reflection of the resilience, compassion and determination of a woman,’’ said Alicia Johnson-Williams, director of Boutwell Auditorium.

Between Aug. 31 and Oct. 31, people interested in nominating someone for StrongHer 2024, may do so by sending an email to strongher@birminghamal.gov. Nominees must volunteer, live, work or attend school in Birmingham to be considered. Their nomination entry must also detail what they are doing to help to transform the Magic City. To see past StrongHer profiles, visit www.birminghamal.gov/strongher.

