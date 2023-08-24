From Green Skies To AI-Infused Healthcare: Microsoft’s Pioneering Moves In Tech

By Mohit Manghnani

International Airlines Group (IAG) and Microsoft have inked a deal marking the most substantial co-funded sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) acquisition, amounting to 14,700 tons, sourced from Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

This acquisition is in line with IAG’s ambition to incorporate 10% SAF in all its flights by 2030. Microsoft’s collaboration aligns with its goals to slash emissions from business travel and air cargo, contributing to a reduction in its Scope 3 emissions.

This pact signifies a pivotal step in SAF procurement, allowing Microsoft to tackle emissions from its business voyages and cloud supply chain freight. It also paves the way for future SAF advancements and market expansion, Airport Technology reports.

Epic has broadened its alliance with Microsoft to infuse artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare on a grand scale.

The joint venture seeks to integrate conversational, ambient, and generative AI technologies into clinical processes, enhancing patient care, boosting operational efficiency, and upholding the financial stability of health systems.

As part of this initiative, Epic unveiled new EHR features, including the assimilation of Nuance’s Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express AI tech into the Epic Hyperdrive platform and the Haiku mobile app. Furthermore, Epic showcased an AI-driven solution offering medical coding personnel suggestions based on EHR documentation, simplifying coding and billing processes.

This collaboration underscores the strategic partnerships that can swiftly amplify the availability of actionable AI solutions for healthcare entities and their patients, EHR Intelligence reports.

Microsoft is launching a public preview of Python integration in Excel, enabling users to embed Python code within their spreadsheets effortlessly.

Exclusively available on Windows systems for now, this feature eradicates the need for extra software or add-ons.

The introduction of the “PY” function facilitates the merging of Python data into Excel grids, granting access to renowned Python libraries such as pandas and Matplotlib.

This integration simplifies the workflow for data scientists, allowing them to script and run Python without exiting Excel.

Moreover, Python in Excel operates within the Microsoft Cloud, ensuring top-tier security and facilitating collaboration via platforms like Microsoft Teams and Outlook, Daily Host News reports.

