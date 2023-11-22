Birmingham Approves New Southern Research Biotech Center and HQ

By Pat Byington

The design for the new state of the art Southern Research Biotech Research Building was approved last week at the City of Birmingham Design Review Committee.

Southern Research broke ground in May 2022

“We are grateful to the Design Review Board for approving the plans for our new biotech center, and we are so excited about what this project means for Southern Research and Birmingham,” said Josh Carpenter, Ph.D., President and CEO of Southern Research. “This project represents a major investment in the city and in the great work being done by our Southern Research team, and it puts us in a position for dynamic growth for the future.”

During the meeting, Bham Now learned that the new 5-story research building will also be used as the company’s headquarters.

“I’m very pleased with the proposed structure that we approved. It is definitely going to be a great gateway for one of our preeminent companies in our city. It will continue to improve the Medical District. I look forward to seeing it,” said Richard Mauk, Chair of the Design Review Committee

Architects from Williams Blackstock Architects were in attendance at the Design Review Committee meeting and gave the presentation about the new research hub.

