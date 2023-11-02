People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**SCATTERED HAMLET, SKYWAY 61 & BOLEE III at The Nick.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THE FRONT BOTTOMS at Iron City.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EMO NITE at Iron City.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THANKSGIVING FOOD GIVEAWAY at Ensley Recreation Center, fighting hunger in our community by R.A.C.E Foundation, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m./ For more, Call 205-563-2821.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**TRIBUTE TO R&B featuring MARCUS PARSONS AND ROCK AND RHYTHM BAND at Perfect Note.

**CHAMBERZ, TRAVV & JACK THE ELBOW at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SHOW WITH ROB LEINES at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR at Iron City.

**SUNDAY TUNES WITH ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. FREE at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**SENIOR CITIZEN EXTRAVAGANZA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 238 Second Avenue North.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**BRITTANY HOWARD at Iron City.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**SOLED OUT TOUR, SAXSQUATCH & JESS GOGGANS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**CHRIS HENDRIX’S BIRTHDAY PARTY w/ THE FAT OGRE EXPERIENZ, SOUNDS IN MY HEAD, S9AC3, COAGULATED & BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BAKED SHRIMP & THE MAJOR DUDES at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SAXOPHONIST RILEY RICHARD at Perfect Note.

**MEGAN LEA AND THE DIRTY MIRRORS, CHEYLOE AND HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS & ELECTRIC BLUE YONDER at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield, Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT –

**BLACK WARRIOR RIVERKEEPER EXPANDS – Welcome MARY ALLEN MURRAY to the Black Warrior Riverkeeper. Mary Allen will help Katie Holmes and Charles Scribner expand Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s volunteer engagement, litter cleanups, and outreach across the Black Warrior River basin. Murray will share her passion for conservation and serve her community during her time at Black Warrior Riverkeeper. She encourages folks from all age groups, backgrounds, and locations to sign up for our monthly volunteer newsletter email: blackwarriorriver.org/volunteer-newsletters/.

**TODAY – 30th ANNIVERSARY CHANGING THE NARRATIVE DINNER & CONVERSATION, 6-9 p.m. at The Florentine Birmingham to celebrate Alabama Possible’s accomplishments and learn how Alabama can continue to change the narrative for future generations. There will be a panel discussion including educators, community citizens that will be facilitated by KATHY BOSWELL. DR. WAYNE FLYNT, co-founder will be honored and signing his book, ‘Afternoons with Harper Lee.’ For more, go to alabamapossible.org/events or 205-939-1408.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**KIKSTART, INC. – KikStart, Inc. had a Grand Opening recently. KikStart is a community store and Food Bank in the Water Mark Outlet in Bessemer that is supporting the people with food and give-a-ways every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. You can, also, get brand items at up to 70 percent off. They have meats for grilling, coolers, and lawn chairs. There are free pastries, and free bread every day. There are meat boxes for $10 and so much more! This is a company that supports people and what is going on in the community. KIKSTART helps those that are in need. It sells at a discount to so many others. There are $1 tables on $1 DOLLAR TUESDAY DAY. On Thursday there are $2 Tables, kids toys and more. Check them out at Water Mark Outlet at 4500 Katies Way, Suite 110, Bessemer, AL 35022. If you need chairs or coolers or anything to have for use at a tailgate, then KikStart is where you need to go for things 70 percent off what other stores charge.

**GET COVID-19 TESTS FREE – The U.S. government is providing new (free) COVID-19 tests with deliveries starting October 2. FREE! Order the tests at COVIDTests.gov. Each household can order up to (4) FREE TESTS. The tests should last until the end of the year. This is an effort to prevent future shortages as the winter months come and the rise of coronavirus cases – as well as Flu and RSV- are expected. They will be effective in testing for new variants, including the BA.2.86 variant.

**TODAY – COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP & CAREER EXPO, at (Boutwell Aud., Birmingham) and FRIDAY at (Embassy Suites, Montgomery), 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be 60 plus colleges and universities, college admission and scholarships on the spot, waiving of college application fees, free admission, learn of short certificate programs in trades, funding for education information available. Students: (Bring 5 Copies of each) your official transcripts, ACT Scores, recommendation letters, and resumes. For morewww.horusscholars.org/register-here/student-registration/.

**COMMUNITY GRIEF SUPPORT – HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS community education program workshops are scheduled SUNDAY, 9-11:30 a.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, SUNDAY, 9-11:30 a.m. Virtual Online Workshop and NEXT SUNDAY, 9-11:30 a.m. at Guiding Light Church. If you are facing your first holiday season as a loss survivor and having to deal with stress, anxiety, depression, anger and sadness, then this is for you. Register for these FREE, helpful and encouraging community education programs at: www.communitygriefsupport,org/programs/hope-for-the-holidays, call 205-870-8667 or email: ssweatt@communitygriefsupport.org.

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…IN NOVEMBER…

IN NEW ORLEANS…

**CHESS FEST, SATURDAY, at THE HISTORIC NEW ORLEANS COLLECTION (THNOC) including the museum, research center and publisher. Guests are invited to craft DIY chessboards, try their hand at chess-themed puzzle games, play ‘human chess’ on a giant chessboard and join friendly fast-chess tournament. The location is 520 Royal Street, 533 Royal Street and 410 Chartres Street in New Orleans. For more call 504-523-4663 or events@hnoc.org. (Don’t miss the exhibition “Yet She Is Advancing’: New Orleans Women and the Right to Vote, 1878-1970 that closes on November 5. AND …FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**THE LOUISIANA LENS: PHOTOGRAPHS FROM THE HISTORIC NEW ORLEANS COLLECTION celebrates the achievements of John H. Lawrence, one of America’s leading photography curators. The book serves as the capstone of his distinguished career and is to be released on November 1 by the THNOC.

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – The FOO FOO FESTIVAL -GREAT GULF COAST ARTS FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Seville Square with a Children’s Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

**SATURDAY – AVONDALE TRUNK OR TREAT, 2 p.m. at the Avondale Gallery & Loft, 4322 3rd Avenue South with treats, games, food and give-a-ways.

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – 2023 MT. LAUREL FALL FESTIVAL.

**SUNDAY – A FALL CONCERT by THE CHOIRS OF MILES COLLEGE, 6 p.m. at Brown Hall. The choirs are headed to Carnegie Hall April 2024.

**NEXT SATURDAY – OPERA BIRMINGHAM is hosting SONIC SPIRITS: A Night of Music Revelry with Opera Birmingham, 6- 9 p.m. at Dread River Distillery on 7th Avenue South. There will be two Opera Shots-style musical sets with some of Birmingham’s favorite singers; SOUNDS OF THE SEASON “Decorate the Tree” Station including Fill Opera Birmingham’s Stocking and Song Bazaar, Song Choice Voting Booth: Help pick the final song to close out the evening: Mini-Mixology: Learn how to make the night’s signature cocktail, the Pagliacci Passion and take a recipe card; Chances to win exciting experiences and sought after items, and Fill your passport book full of all the exciting activities. There will be an Italian buffet with delectable desserts. Call 205-322-6737 for more. Tell them Gwen sent you!

**NEXT SATURDAY – VETERANS DAY 5K, 8 a.m. at UAB Mini Park, benefitting UAB Veteran Services Relief Fund.

**NEXT SUNDAY – A GOSPEL SYMPHONY CELEBRATION – GOSPEL LEGEND DONALD LAWRENCE is performing at the Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Other special guests performing are VOX FORTURA, the ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA and CONDUCTOR DR. HENRY PANION, III with MILES COLLEGE CHOIR and UAB GOSPEL CHOIR. There will be a Live Recording for PBS National Broadcast.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Moderate Dayhike Along Buck Creek in Helena, Ala. -: Explore the wilder side of Helena. Hike a lovely creekside trail in Helena in Shelby County. Total hiking distance is less than four miles. Hike rated moderately easy. Walking briefly off trail and walking up some hills when the trail routes us away from the creek. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up welcome. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot for the Helena City Park on AL Highway 261 by the bridge over Buck Creek in Helena. Depart at 2 p.m. Directions to Meeting Place: Take I-65 to Exit #247, the Shelby County Route 17, Valleydale Road exit. Go to end of ramp and turn right regardless of whether you come from the south or the north. Take Co. 17, which changes from Co. Route 17 to AL 261, all the way into Helena. You will cross one railroad and then drive over a bridge with a dam and waterfall on the left. Immediately past the bridge, turn sharply back to the right just before you cross a second railroad and then drive into the parking lot for a city park right on the shore of the creek. Distances on Valleydale Road, (Shelby County Route 17) and then Alabama Route 261 from I-65 exit number 247 to driveway into Helena Park parking lot are 5.5 miles from bottom end of southbound ramp and 5.9 miles from bottom end of northbound ramp. Information and Trip Leader: Pieter Visscher, 205-310-6532.www.communitygriefsupport,org/programs/hope-for-the-holidays, call 205-870-8667 or email: ssweatt@communitygriefsupport.org.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**Today through Sunday -KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON,

**Today -THE HOUSE IS HAUNTED: SUSPIRIA,

**Friday through Sunday -TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR and

**Saturday and Sunday -25 YEARS OF SIDEWALK WRESTLE.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

The Birmingham Business Journal is hosting:

NOVEMBER 10th- 2024 Top 40 Under 40 and taking nominations for its Awards.

NOVEMBER 16th- 5-#NextGenBHM Celebration,, at 5-7 p.m.

DECEMBER 6th- Nonprofit Awards and recognizing the people and the nonprofits

DECEMBER 7th- CEO AWARDS, 5-7:30 recognizing CEOs who are making a difference.

DECEMBER 15th – LEADER IN DIVERSITY Company Awards

DECEMBER 15th – LEADERS IN DIVERSITY – Individual Award

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**WE CAFÉ at URBAN MINISTRY, 1229 Cotton Avenue, SW., every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Sausage, Green Beans & Potatoes and Rolls, Thursday – Chef’s Anniversary Cookout, Wednesday – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Salad and Rolls, Thursday – Apprentice’s Choice and Friday – Turkey Sandwiches and Chips.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, October through April 2024 in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, 205-594-4475.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

AT BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…

**MEN OF CHANGE EXHIBIT: POWER, TRIUMPH, TRUTH through December 2, at the Birmingham Civil Rights Museum. The exhibition from the Smithsonian presents the narrative of a nation through the profiles of significant African- American men who are icons in the country’s historical and cultural landscape.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

