People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – DISCUSSION OF RUFFNER BALL PARK RENOVATIONS at Irondale City Hall, 6 p.m. Join Mayor Stewart for a Public Hearing to discuss the City’s Application for a $500K state grant to fund renovation at Ruffner Ball Park.

**BAKED SHRIMP & THE MAJOR DUDES at The Nick.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D/ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SAXOPHONIST RILEY RICHARD at Perfect Note.

**MEGAN LEA AND THE DIRTY MIRRORS, CHEYLOE AND HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS & ELECTRIC BLUE YONDER at The Nick.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**CHRISTMAS MARKET, 5 p.m. at Shades Mountain Community Church.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THANKSGIVING FOOD GIVEAWAY at Ensley Recreation Center, fighting hunger in our community by R.A.C.E Foundation, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more, Call 205-563-2821.

**FALL INTO ARTS & JAZZ DAY PARTY, 3-7 p.m. in the Harlem Art Gallery & Lounge

at the Bold As a Lion Studios, 1815 3rd Street No., Bessemer AL with art, fashion, music and poetry with dope artists from the southeast.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**TRIBUTE TO TAMIA AND CHRISETTE MICHELE with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**WORKING HOUR & RED HARP at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**POP EVIL – FLESH & BONE TOUR at Iron City.

**EDGE OF DESTINY AND ARCHEONS at The Nick.

**LIVE MUSIC NIGHT, 6-8p.m. at nothing But Noodles in Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 140 starring GRINGO FIFE with good music, good food and good times.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS at Iron City.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**VAKILI BAND WITH SOUND & SHAPE at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**MILLENNIAL JONES & SKOAL at The Nick.

**EDUCATORS APPRECIATE SHOW with BENNIE MAC, CLIFF P, GERALD WILLIAMS and CASSANDRA MORGAN at StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**REBECCA EGELAND, LEON ROSSEN and LOCAL BRAND at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DIVA AND THE GENTLEMAN featuring DEIRDRE GADDIS & JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note.

**AN ART BY BURX PUNK ROCK SHOW with JUSTIFY THESE SCARS, OVER SEAONS, NO ASYLUM, BRADLEY BELL & JOHNNY DECAY at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT –

**NOVA ESSENCE MEDISPA OPEN HOUSE, next Thursday (November 16) at 3-8 p.m. at NOVA ESSENCE MEDISPA, 2721 Green Springs Highway with DR. NOVA LAW. There will be special pricing on services, great food, demos, raffle prizes and more. RSVP at 205-319-4445. SEE YOU THERE!!

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield, Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

**KIKSTART, INC. – KikStart, Inc. had a Grand Opening recently. KikStart is a community store and Food Bank in the Water Mark Outlet in Bessemer that is supporting the people with food and give-a-ways every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. You can, also, get brand items at up to 70 percent off. They have meats for grilling, coolers, and lawn chairs. There are free pastries, and free bread every day. There are meat boxes for $10 and so much more! This is a company that supports people and what is going on in the community. KIKSTART helps those that are in need. It sells at a discount to so many others. There are $1 tables on $1 DOLLAR TUESDAY. On Thursday there are $2 Tables, kids toys and more. Check them out at Water Mark Outlet at 4500 Katies Way, Suite 110, Bessemer, AL 35022. If you need chairs or coolers or anything to have for use at a tailgate, then KikStart is where you need to go for things 70 percent off what other stores charge.

**GET COVID-19 TESTS FREE – The U.S. government is providing new (free) COVID-19 tests with deliveries starting October 2. FREE! Order the tests at COVIDTests.gov. Each household can order up to (4) FREE TESTS. The tests should last until the end of the year. This is an effort to prevent future shortages as the winter months come and the rise of coronavirus cases – as well as Flu and RSV- are expected. They will be effective in testing for new variants, including the BA.2.86 variant.

**CORNERSTONE REVITALIZATION FOUNDATION WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT has a Youth Build Program with opportunities that are provided at no cost to eligible participants. Training includes: General Education Development (GED), Construction NCCER CORE and Level 1 Carpentry, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN), Patient Care Technician (PCT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)/Phlebotomy Combination. Stipends are available for eligible participants. For more info, call 205-925-9750 or 9751.

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…IN NOVEMBER…

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 8:45 a.m.with Southeastern Outings Moderately Strenuous Dayhike on the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail System at Lake Martin, near Alexander City, Alabama – DETAILS: Located on the banks of Lake Martin, Alabama’s largest and allegedly most beautiful lake, the area offers linked loop trails. Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trails are among the most scenic and diverse hiking trails in Alabama. The trails skirt the shoreline of beautiful Lake Martin, a 40,000-acre, 700-mile-shoreline lake. Other areas of the trails are high rocky ridges and bluffs, some with vistas of 6 to 8 miles overlooking Kowaliga Bay, Chimney Rock, and others along rocky shoal creeks, and rippling brooks. The trails are routed through a variety of flora and fauna. There are high rocky ridges with mountain long leaf pine, mountain laurel, low and high bush blueberry, and lush hardwood forests that include redbud, sourwood, dogwood, native azalea, umbrella and big leaf magnolia. Large thickets of Catawba Rhododendron are numerous. Deer, turkey and numerous bird species, including bald eagles, can be seen along the trail. The trails are built to blend into nature, free of bicycles, motorized vehicles, horses or other pack animals. All trails are built on Alabama Power Company land that is set aside as naturally undeveloped. The trails are well-marked and maintained, the terrain is varied, and the scenery on a clear day is spectacular. Hike about 4 miles. See longleaf pine and mixed hardwood forests, open airy sections, and other trail sections under fuller forest canopy. ALSO, see pristine lake views, boats, birds, boulders and deer tracks. Wear hiking boots! Meet 8:45 a.m. at Publix in the Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Depart from there at 9 a.m. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 10 and over are welcome. Optional restaurant dinner after the hike. Information and Hike Leader: Dan Frederick, phone 205/631-4680 or email southeasternoutings@gmail.com.

**SUNDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 12:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate 4-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles and complete the hike are welcome. Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Meet at 12:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Depart from there at 1 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2.00 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969.

**NEXT THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE – Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Hike in Red Mountain Park. – DETAILS: This is a 3-4 mile hike on a walkable portion of this noteworthy place. Hike from the Red Mountain Park Parking Lot on Lyon Lane to the Grace’s Gap and back. The walking pace for this hike is rated moderately easy since there are some hills to climb. Stop often to catch our breath and note flowers, trees, bird songs and the trail and woods around us.

Bring your picnic lunch and plenty of water. Wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the large Red Mountain Park parking lots on the right side of Lyon Lane immediately after you turn right onto Lyon Lane off of the north end of Frankfurt Drive off Lakeshore Parkway. Plan to depart from there shortly thereafter. Information and Trip Leader:Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

FOR ART AND ENTERTAINMENT…

**ENCORE THEATRE AND GALLERY Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary. Checkout CHICKEN & BISCUITS: The HILARIOUS BROADWAY COMEDY, NOW through November 19. It is hilarious! For more go to: www.encorebham.org. 213 Gadsden Highway.

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**SATURDAY – OPERA BIRMINGHAM is hosting SONIC SPIRITS: A Night of Music Revelry with Opera Birmingham, 6- 9 p.m. at Dread River Distillery on 7th Avenue South. There will be two Opera Shots-style musical sets with some of Birmingham’s favorite singers; SOUNDS OF THE SEASON “Decorate the Tree” Station including Fill Opera Birmingham’s Stocking and Song Bazaar, Song Choice Voting Booth: Help pick the final song to close out the evening: Mini-Mixology: Learn how to make the night’s signature cocktail, the Pagliacci Passion and take a recipe card; Chances to win exciting experiences and sought after items, and Fill your passport book full of all the exciting activities. There will be an Italian buffet with delectable desserts. Call 205-322-6737 for more. Tell them Gwen sent you!

**SATURDAY – VETERANS DAY 5K, 8 a.m. at UAB Mini Park, benefitting UAB Veteran Services Relief Fund.

**SUNDAY – A GOSPEL SYMPHONY CELEBRATION – GOSPEL LEGEND DONALD LAWRENCE is performing at the Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Other special guests performing are VOX FORTURA, the ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA and CONDUCTOR DR. HENRY PANION, III with MILES COLLEGE CHOIR and UAB GOSPEL CHOIR. There will be a Live Recording for PBS National Broadcast.

**GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, November 17-January 15, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TUESDAY – BEYOND THE SCREEN: COMPARING BOOKS TO MOVIES, 6:30 p.m. FREE at the Birmingham Public Library.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

The Birmingham Business Journal is hosting:

NOVEMBER 10th – 2024 Top 40 Under 40 and taking nominations for its Awards.

NOVEMBER 16th – 5-#NextGenBHM Celebration,, at 5-7 p.m.

DECEMBER 6th – Nonprofit Awards and recognizing the people and the nonprofits.

DECEMBER 7th – CEO AWARDS, 5-7:30 recognizing CEOs who are making a difference.

DECEMBER 15th – LEADER IN DIVERSITY Company Awards

DECEMBER 15th – LEADERS IN DIVERSITY – Individual Award

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**WE CAFÉ at URBAN MINISTRY, 1229 Cotton Avenue, SW., every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Sausage, Green Beans & Potatoes and Rolls, Thursday – Chef’s Anniversary Cookout, Wednesday – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Salad and Rolls, Thursday – Apprentice’s Choice and Friday – Turkey Sandwiches and Chips.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, October through April 2024 in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, 205-594-4475.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

