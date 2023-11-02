Tips for Spotting a Scam

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase

We want to help people protect their money. Be on the lookout when someone:

Pretends to be someone you know

Scammers often pretend to be contacting you from the IRS or Social Security Administration, or from a company you’re familiar with like your bank. They might make up a name that sounds official, or say they’re calling on behalf of a loved one.

Pressures you to act immediately

Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. They may say a family member has an emergency or your computer has a virus. Sometimes they threaten legal action, arrest or to freeze your bank account.

Asks you to pay in a specific manner

Scammers will often insist you pay by sending money through a payment app, wire transfer or by putting money on a gift card and then reading them the number on the back. Some will send you a fake check, ask you to deposit it and then ask you to send them the money.

Actions to help protect yourself from scams

Don’t let anyone pressure or threaten you into giving them personal information or money. Hang up or don’t respond.

Even if it’s a business you recognize, don’t give your personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you.

Instead of clicking links in emails and text messages or calling the numbers provided to you, use a company’s contact info from their official website.

If you want to be sure you are talking to a legitimate representative of your bank, call the number at the back of your card or visit a branch.

If anyone says you must act right now, stop and ask yourself, “Is this how a legitimate company would act?” If something seems “off,” it probably is.

If someone tells you to keep a secret or says something suspicious that makes you uncomfortable, stop and do a gut check with someone you trust.

To learn more about how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit chase.com/FraudAwareness

