Tips for Spotting a Scam

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase

We want to help people protect their money. Be on the lookout when someone:

Pretends to be someone you know

Scammers often pretend to be contacting you from the IRS or Social Security Administration, or from a company you’re familiar with like your bank. They might make up a name that sounds official, or say they’re calling on behalf of a loved one.

Pressures you to act immediately

Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. They may say a family member has an emergency or your computer has a virus. Sometimes they threaten legal action, arrest or to freeze your bank account.

Asks you to pay in a specific manner

Scammers will often insist you pay by sending money through a payment app, wire transfer or by putting money on a gift card and then reading them the number on the back. Some will send you a fake check, ask you to deposit it and then ask you to send them the money.

Actions to help protect yourself from scams

  • Don’t let anyone pressure or threaten you into giving them personal information or money. Hang up or don’t respond.
  • Even if it’s a business you recognize, don’t give your personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you.
  • Instead of clicking links in emails and text messages or calling the numbers provided to you, use a company’s contact info from their official website.
  • If you want to be sure you are talking to a legitimate representative of your bank, call the number at the back of your card or visit a branch.
  • If anyone says you must act right now, stop and ask yourself, “Is this how a legitimate company would act?” If something seems “off,” it probably is.
  • If someone tells you to keep a secret or says something suspicious that makes you uncomfortable, stop and do a gut check with someone you trust.
  • To learn more about how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit chase.com/FraudAwareness
Birmingham Times

