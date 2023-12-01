Birmingham Restaurateur Raquel Ervin to open Slide Café in Five Points on Dec. 2

Birmingham Restaurateur Raquel Ervin to open Slide Café in Five Points on...

By GRACE HOWARD

Chef Raquel Ervin, who appeared on Food Network’s Chopped, is one of the Birmingham area’s premier restauranteurs and will open SLIDE 2.0 Café on December 2 in Five Points.

The opening will be held from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 2012 Magnolia Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

Ervin is best known as the chef behind SMOKE Bistro at The Pizitz Food Hall and former SLIDE Café in Irondale.

This May, Ervin opened SMOKE Bistro at The Pizitz, which serves a variety smoked meats, sandwiches and sides, including her award-winning mac ‘n cheese.

SLIDE Café’s origins go back to 2020, when Ervin founded Panoptic Catering as a food truck. Later, it became a brick-and-mortar location in Irondale and Ervin rebranded the restaurant as SLIDE—altering the menu to feature an array of tasty slider sandwiches. In 2022, SLIDE Café closed in preparation to move downtown.

SLIDE Café serves a variety of creative and tasty sliders and appetizers. Here are a few menu items:

–2AM Slider—ground beef, smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, hash browns, fried egg, mayochup

–12-Hour Brisket Slider—slow smoked beef brisket, melted white American cheese, brown sugar glaze

–Chicken Pesto Slider—slow cooked chicken breast, melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, house pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato

–Not-Just-Fries—hand cut fries, seasoned + topped with Chef’s signature six-cheese spinach dip and grilled chicken

View the full menu.

