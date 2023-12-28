Save These Contacts for Birmingham City Councilors As A New Year Begins

The Birmingham Times
Here are the Birmingham City Council Committees through the 2025 term with chair of each and members. Darrell O’Quinn is president of the council and Wardine Alexander, pro tem.
ARTS & CULTURAL
Carol Clarke, Chair District 8 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358
LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302
BUDGET & FINANCE
Crystal Smitherman, Chair District 6 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355
Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Darrell O’Quinn, Chair District 5 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
All Councilors
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
JT Moore, Chair District 4 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355
Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM
Hunter Williams, Chair District 2 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Carole Clarke (205) 254-2304
Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS & ADMINISTRATION
Wardine Alexander, Chair District 7 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679
Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349
PLANNING & ZONING
Valerie Abbott, Chair District 3 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679
Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358
PUBLIC SAFETY
LaTonya Tate, Chair District 9 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
JT Moore (205) 254-2464
Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348
TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE
Darrell O’Quinn, Chair District 5 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302
Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Clinton Woods, Chair District 1 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)
Committee Members
Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498
Hunter Williams Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348
CITY OF BIRMINGHAM FIREMEN
POLICEMEN, RETIREMENT & RELIEF
SYSTEM PENSION BOARD MEETING
Darrell O’Quinn, Chair (205) 254-2679
Source: Birmingham City Council