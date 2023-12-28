Save These Contacts for Birmingham City Councilors As A New Year Begins

The Birmingham Times

Here are the Birmingham City Council Committees through the 2025 term with chair of each and members. Darrell O’Quinn is president of the council and Wardine Alexander, pro tem.

ARTS & CULTURAL

Carol Clarke, Chair District 8 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358

LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302

BUDGET & FINANCE

Crystal Smitherman, Chair District 6 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355

Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Darrell O’Quinn, Chair District 5 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

All Councilors

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

JT Moore, Chair District 4 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355

Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

Hunter Williams, Chair District 2 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Carole Clarke (205) 254-2304

Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349

GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS & ADMINISTRATION

Wardine Alexander, Chair District 7 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679

Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349

PLANNING & ZONING

Valerie Abbott, Chair District 3 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679

Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358

PUBLIC SAFETY

LaTonya Tate, Chair District 9 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

JT Moore (205) 254-2464

Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348

TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE

Darrell O’Quinn, Chair District 5 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302

Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Clinton Woods, Chair District 1 – The Official Website of the Birmingham City Council – Alabama (birminghamalcitycouncil.org)

Committee Members

Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498

Hunter Williams Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM FIREMEN

POLICEMEN, RETIREMENT & RELIEF

SYSTEM PENSION BOARD MEETING

Darrell O’Quinn, Chair (205) 254-2679

Source: Birmingham City Council

