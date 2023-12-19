UAB named best-in-state hospital by Newsweek

by Savannah Koplon

UAB HospitalUAB Hospital has claimed another top ranking by a national media outlet and audience. has claimed yet another top ranking, this time being recognized as the top hospital in Alabama.

Newsweek published a ranking of America’s best-in-state hospitals for 2024. The list includes 600 of the country’s leading hospitals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, sorted by a score that factors recommendations from peers, patient experience, quality metrics and patient-reported outcome measures. UAB Hospital received a rank of 89.91 percent.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Newsweek as the top hospital in Alabama,” said Jordan DeMoss, executive vice president of UAB Medicine. “It speaks to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellent care and service to the communities and people of Alabama.”

Every hospital in the country was eligible for consideration and ranking on the 2024 list. For the survey conducted by Statista, tens of thousands of healthcare professionals were asked to recommend the leading hospitals from their respective state. Healthcare professionals could not recommend their own employer.

In addition to the Newsweek ranking, U.S. News & World Report recently named UAB Hospital the best in Alabama. The hospital was also rated as “high performing” — the highest level possible — in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care rankings.

UAB Hospital is the eighth largest in the United States with nearly two million patient visits annual

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

