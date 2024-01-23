“Chews Wisely Alabama” Launches Statewide; Offers Keys to Healthier Lifestyles

bcbsal.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has announced the launch of Chews Wisely Alabama®, a statewide initiative designed to help Alabamians lead a healthier lifestyle by making smart choices that celebrate the state’s thriving food culture.

Dr. Mike Catenacci, Senior Medical Director, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, said, “Our company is consistently looking for opportunities to help Alabamians lead the healthiest lives possible. Chews Wisely Alabama is a new and dynamic wellness initiative that can help us eat healthier without feeling like we are sacrificing quality and flavor.”

Alabama has earned a reputation for delicious and traditional southern dishes. Chews Wisely Alabama aims to help people across the state make better choices without giving up the foods residents grew up with.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, healthy eating:

–Prevents chronic health conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers

–Keeps skin, teeth, and eyes healthy

–Supports muscles and the digestive system

–Boosts immunity

–Strengthens bones

–Helps achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Recipes, step-by-step cooking videos, educational tips for eating healthier and more are available at www.chewswiselyalabama.com and on Facebook and Instagram at Chews Wisely Alabama.

