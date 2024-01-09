Dollar General, Birmingham Non-Profit Partner to Expand Literacy Programs

By Sym Posey

The Birmingham Times

The Community Care Development Network (CCDN), a Birmingham based non-profit, is expanding its services in 2024 to bring additional literacy programs and other services to underserved communities.

The programs are made possible through $240,000 in literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation which went to several Alabama nonprofits organizations, libraries, schools and CCDN.

“As we will continue to work in the adult education arena, we’re expanding its reach in 2024 with two large classes, catering to more community members seeking GED preparation, life skills training, and high school completion opportunities,” said Tamika Holmes, Founder and Director at Community Care Development Network (CCDN). “These programs will bring additional literacy resources and educational pathways to underserved communities.”

The CCDN, a faith-based organization that specializes in healing and helping the whole family through their community-based programs, also connects health care facilities, clinics, doctors, nutritionists, counselors, and insurance providers.

The organization offers programs for families, adults, and teens. For example, Inspire Education Academy provides workforce development to empower young adults to obtain high school diploma or GED, workforce development skills, employment, financial literacy, and mentorship.

“The [Dollar General Literacy Foundation] has helped many families, adults and teens reach their full potential and create endless opportunities for a brighter future,” said Holmes adding, “This collaboration allows us to leverage Dollar General’s extensive network and community presence to reach more individuals in need of literacy support and resources.”

With Dollar General’s help, CCDN’s Inspire Education Academy has strengthened the adult education program that will continue to empower individuals with essential job and life skills, GED preparation, and high school recovery opportunities, said the CCDN director.

Holmes added that the curriculum in place incorporates valuable life skills equipping participants with practical knowledge in areas like personal finance, healthy living, and communication, empowering them to thrive beyond academics.

“Since receiving the grant, we have witnessed participants’ literacy proficiency levels,” she said. “Additionally, participants have successfully passed their GED exams, opening doors to higher education and career advancement opportunities.”

Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said, “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to help learners of all ages improve their lives through literacy and education “We’re honored to partner with the Community Care Development Network to extend education initiatives throughout metro Birmingham.”

Improved reading and writing skills lead to better understanding of information, resources, and civic engagement, contributing to a more informed and responsible community, Holmes said.

“By preparing adults with tools for success, we invest in the future of the community, creating a ripple effect of positive change and opportunity … witnessing the transformative power of literacy on individuals and families fuels the passion and dedication of CCDN staff to continue their work,” she said.

For more visit CCDN here

