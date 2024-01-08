MLK Day 2024: Events Happening in Birmingham AL

Compiled by birminghamal.gov

As the nation prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 15, here is a listing of events in Birmingham leading up to, during and after the commemoration.

MLK 5K Drum Run

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 a.m.

The MLK Day 5K Drum Run will feature people running and walking as Birmingham high school drum lines play along the route. Advance registration encouraged. Onsite registration will be at 7 a.m. The 5K/10K starts at 8 a.m. The One Mile Fun Run and Walk will start at 9 a.m. It will start at History Park, 1700 Fourth Ave. North, across from Carver Theatre.

Website: https://www.mlkday5kbham.com/

Sponsored by Leftover Energy Foundation Inc.

Contact: Race Director Herman Mannings III at 470-444-9844 or send emails to info@leftoverenergy.com to register your drumline by Thursday, Jan. 11.

Birmingham Squadron MLK Celebration Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 15 at Legacy Arena

The Birmingham Squadron will wear specialty jerseys to help recognize and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The jersey features a black torso design and a Birmingham Black Barons logo on the chest above the number. The Birmingham skyline is outlined across the shorts.

Two games for one price.

Website: www.bhamsquadron.com

I Have a Dream Virtual Run

January 14 – 31

Participants can run or walk on their own time in memory of King. Pledges will help support the Equal Justice Initiative.

Click link for more information.

Sponsored by Virtual Run Events powered by Moon Joggers

MLK I Am the Dream Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barrett Elementary School Auditorium, 7601 Division Ave.

More than 200 books to be given to students in celebration of MLK’s birthday. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the fraternity is slated to present a step show for the students.

Presented by the Birmingham Community Affairs Committee

Contact Aaron Carlton at 205-585-6463 for more information.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 15. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. The MLK Choir will sing from 7 to 7:30 a.m.

The 38th annual breakfast will be held at Birmingham Southern’s Norton Student Center in the Bruno Great Hall.

Sponsored by an organization known as the Birmingham Community Affairs Committee.

There are two ticket prices this year. If attendees want to be in the room with the event and have a full breakfast, the price is $63. If attendees prefer to pay a lesser price for the event, organizers are offering a $25 ticket, which provides a Continental breakfast and seating in a different room for attendees to watch the program on a screen.

For tickets, contact Aaron Carlton at 205-585-6463.

Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic

Monday, Jan. 15. Doors open at 7 a.m. Session 1 will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Session 2 will start at 2:30 p.m.

Featuring high school track athletes from Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. Event will include a unity walk around the track and MLK recognition after the 60-meter dash.

Birmingham CrossPlex, 2340 CrossPlex Blvd.

Admission: Adults, $10; 65 years and old, $5; Students are free

Parking: $10

Free MLK Day at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Monday, Jan. 15. Free admission at BCRI, 520- 16th St. North.

Website: www.bcri.org

Sponsored by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

MLK Beloved Community Service Day

Monday, Jan. 15

UAB students will join Birmingham citizens on community service projects. Pre-registration is required for this event. For waiver details, event information, and disability accommodations, contact getinvolved@uab.edu or call 205-934-8020.

Website: https://www.uab.edu/students/involvement/community-service/volunteerism/mlk-beloved-community

Sponsored by UAB Office of Student Involvement and Leadership and Live HealthSmart Alabama

MLK Day of Service in the Fourth Avenue Business District

Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will clean up streets, parks and public spaces in a joint effort for change.

Registration link: https://signup.com/go/UhnFiTv

Sponsored by Urban Impact, Inc.

V 94.9 WATV Inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Brunch Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Uptown Jazz Lounge, 2250 – B Ninth Ave. North

Click link for admission tickets.

Sponsored by V 94.9

MLK Day of Service at BCRI

Monday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. at BCRI

Join YouthServe at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute for a day of service honoring Dr. King! Open to youth volunteers (ages 13-18) to serve as guides for the BCRI’s MLK Day activities, ushering visitors through exhibits and acting as crowd control. Two different volunteer shifts are available.

Click link for more information.

Sponsored by YouthServe, Inc.

MLK Paint Day!

Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Studio 2500 at 2500 – 26th Ave. North.

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with vibrant paint, good vibes and artistic expression during a painting activity of a pre-outlined drawing. Discussion about King to follow.

Free and open to the public. Click link to register in advance.

Sponsored by Willie Williams of Studio 2500.

Call: 205-470-9530.

Birmingham Cleanup-District 1 MLK Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rebirth Christian Fellowship, 700 – 23rd Ave. NW, Center Point

Click link for more information.

Sponsored by Black Warrior Riverkeeper

A.G. Gaston Motel Will Be Open

Self-guided tours and details on MLK’s stay at the hotel in 1963 will be available on Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information about the motel can be found here. The motel is located at 1510 Fifth Ave. North.

Sponsored by the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument

Motel phone number: 205-617-1816

The Negro Southern League Museum Will Be Open

Self-guide tours on Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address is 120 – 16th St. South

Website: www.birminghamnslm.org

Contact: 205-581-3040

UAB African-American Faculty Association’s MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Steps of UAB Heritage Hall, 1401 University Blvd.

The public is invited to this free event, where words will be spoken about Dr. King, music will play, and UAB AAFA members will lay a wreath in his memory.

Cities and the Civil Rights Movement: Atlanta and Birmingham

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. Virtual event.

A conversation about how cities can facilitate or hinder human rights movements. By discussing the civil rights movement in Birmingham and Atlanta, speakers will shed light on how city governments, civil society leaders, and urban geographies can advance or obstruct racial justice and human rights.

Sponsored by UAB Departments of Anthropology, History, and Political Science and Public Administration and the African-American Studies Program.

Zoom link: https://uab.zoom.us/j/7786271087?omn=83879264663

Solutions’ Anniversary and Appreciation Day for Volunteers in Honor of MLK

Sunday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Solutions, which is a student-led non-violent program designed to promote conflict-resolutions with pre-teens, teens and young adults, will display its Peace Gallery and highlight its volunteers and contributors.

Audrey’s Restaurant, 10 – Sixth Ave. South

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

