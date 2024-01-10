January 11, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

MAINTENANCE TECH

BJCC, is recruiting for a Maintenance Tech for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

IMMEDIATE POSITION AVAILABLE

CDL-Class A DRIVER – Needed

Established General Contracting Company is looking to fill a position

For a CDL – Class A Driver with experience moving heavy equipment.

Good Pay and Benefits

All qualified candidates please call:

Dwight Garrett @ 205-504-6084 to set up an appointment.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903347

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORP AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; TOMMY FITTS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 150 feet of Lot 5, in Block 4, according to the survey of Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111604 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 4 EX N 50 FT HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904266

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO; SEVEN SPRINGS WATERCRESS DARTER COALITION, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX

COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”), in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1707 31st Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-17-3-001-001.000 a/k/a 012900173001001000

Legal Description: A parcel of land situated in the North one-half of the Southwest one-quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West, Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West; the said corner is located within the right of way of 24th Street SW; thence South 53°11’18” West for 31.23 feet to the west right of way of 24th Street SW and the point of beginning hereof; thence along the South line of Subdivision Number One of W.A. Belcher Property recorded in Map Book 49, Page 63, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama; thence South 53°11’16” West for 307.15 feet; thence South 71°15’18” West for 644.55 feet; thence South 70°24’12” West for 619.61 feet; thence North 3°19’45” East for 490.00 feet; thence South 56°49’36” West for 834.00 feet; thence South 25°24’10” West for 150.23 feet; thence South 2°47’50” West for 240.00 feet to the North right of way of Brookhaven Avenue; thence along the North right of way of Brookhaven Avenue North 87°12’10” West for 67.62 feet; thence South 58°49’50” West for 84.86 feet; thence South 66°38’54” West for 38.00 feet; thence South 63°27’49” West for 125.60 feet; thence leaving said North right of way and along the East line of Tract “C” of the Resurvey of Tract “B” Subdivision Number One of W.A. Belcher Property recorded in Map Book 50, Page 31 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence North 5°00’18” West for 140.85 feet; thence along the North line of the said Tract “C” South 51°02’24” West for 120.18 feet to the East right of way of 31st Street SW; thence along the said East right of way North 4°55’42” West for 32.79 feet to a point on the Southwest corner of Lot 1A of a Resurvey of part of Tract “D” Subdivision No. 1, of W.A. Belcher Property as recorded in Map Book 169, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence along the Southeast line of said Lot 1A North 46°26’23” East for 173.26 feet; thence North 42°18’58” East and continue along the Southeast line of said Lot 1A for 238.79 feet; thence North 44°16’02” West along the Northeast line on said Lot 1A for 139.53 feet to the South right of way of Southern Railway Systems Railroad; said point being the point of curvature of a curve to the right having a radius of 15,858.64 feet and a central angle of 03°9’58”; thence along the arc of the curve a distance of 968.63 feet whose chord bears North 47°26’56” East for 968.63 feet to a point on the North line of the said Southwest one-quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West; thence South 87°17’00” East for 1010.00 feet to the Northwest corner of Lot 10 of the Addition to W.A. Belcher Lumber Co. Mill Village Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 30, Page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama; thence North 73°15’00” East and along the Northwest line of Lots 10,9,8,7,6 and 5 of the last said subdivision for 300.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 5; thence South 16°45’00” East and along the Northeast line of said Lot 5 for 175.00 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 5; thence North 80°20’53” East for 80.00 feet; thence North 56°18’52” East for 80.00 feet to a point on the North line of said Southwest one-quarter; thence South 87°17’00” East and along the said quarter-quarter line for 180 feet to the West right of way of 24th Avenue SW; thence South 00°01’00” West for 19.88 feet returning to the point of beginning a/k/a LOTS 5 THRU 10 BELCHER LUMBER CO ADD 30/65 & PT OF LOT D W A BELCHER RESUR 50/31 & PT OF LOT 6 G W SMITH 3/80 & ACREAGE ALL BEING DESC AS: COM NE COR SW ¼ SEC 17 TP 18 R 3W TH W 25 FT TO POB TH S 30 FT TH SW 310 FT TH SWLY 1250 FT TH N 490 FT TH SW 834 FT TH SWLY 150.2 FT TH S 240 FT TH W 70 FT TH SW 253 FT TH N 140.9 FT TH SW 120.2 FT TH N 80 FT TH NE 412.1 FT TH NW 139.5 FT TH NE 970 FT TH E 1010 FT TH SE 10 FT TH NE 300 FT TH SE 190 FT TH NE 80 FT TH NELY 80 FT TH E 180 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904300

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHELDON DUMAS; KATHY DUMAS; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; WILLIE C. JONES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; PATRICIA L. JONES (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; CHARLES CHINONYERE UKEGBU; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1019 4th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-1-007-005.000 a/k/a 0129000410070050000000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 12, according to the Survey of Highland Lake Land Cos, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 8 BLK 12 HGLD LAKE RES OF BLKS 12 13 16.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTION SYSTEM, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904268

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HELEN BEVERLY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; HUGH BEVERLY AND HIS HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 208 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-011.000 a/k/a 0123002110060110000000

Legal Description: A lot with improvements thereon in Block Four (4) according to the map of Copeland’s property as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said County in Map Book 1, Page 25, particularly described as beginning on the western line of Vildibill (now59th Street) Avenue at a point ninety-eight (98) fee northwestward from the intersection of said line with the northern line of Pauline (now 2nd Avenue) Street, and run thence westward parallel with said street one hundred forty (140) feet; thence northward parallel with said avenue forty nine (49) feet; thence eastward parallel with said street one hundred forty (140) feet to said western line of Vildibill (now 59th Street) Avenue; thence southward along said avenue forty nine (49) feet to the point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 98 FT NW OF W INTER 2ND AVE N & 59TH ST N TH NW 49 FT TH SW 150 FT TH SE 49 FT TH NE 150 FT TO POB.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904301

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VANESSA YOUNG AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; AUBREY STAPLES; JEANETTE D.

STAPLES; CAVALRY SPV 1 LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 928 52nd Way North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-3-004-018.000 a/k/a 0123002130040180000000

Legal Description: Commence at a point on the West side of Alabama Street 57.5 feet South from the southeast corner of Lot 21 and according to Map of E.S. Gilletts Addition to Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 23, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, from this beginning point run West and parallel with the South line of said Lot 21, 127.4 feet; thence South and parallel with the West line of Alabama Street 60 feet; thence East and parallel with the South line of Lot 21, 127.4 feet to the West line of Alabama Street; thence North along the West line of Alabama Street 60 feet to the point of beginning; being parts of Lots 18 and 19, according to the Survey of E. S. Gilletts Addition to Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 23, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 7.5 FT LOT 18 & S 52.5 FT LOT 19 EXC PT FOR ALLEY E S GILLETTE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904302

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALLEN L. MCBRAYER AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 7801 6th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-10-4-011-010.000 a/k/a 0123001040110100000000

Legal Description: Lot 22, Block 10E, according to the map of East Lake Land Company’s First Addition to East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 22 BLK 10-E EAST LAKE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Ruby Carson Hall on purchase order #P0004978 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the cooling tower repair on purchase order #P0004607 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of SHELBY COUNTY CAREER TECHNICAL CENTER AND WILSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REPAVING at SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS for the State of Alabama and the.City of WILSONVILLE and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, and Southeastern Sealcoating, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham AL 35224.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Ensley

Community Phase 4 P.03906, Ave P, Ave Q, 47th St, Ave R, Quincy Court, Bessemer Road Ensley.

for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board (Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of

Ave D Ensley/ Avenue F Ensley/ Ave H Ensley P.04030

Ave D, Ave F, Ave H, & 30th Street Ensley for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board

(Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Kyser Construction, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Huffman Middle School Gymnasium

& Cafeteria Renovations at 517 Huffman Road, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., Architect.

Kyser Construction, Contractor

214 Hargrove Rd E

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

BT01/11/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal and installation of a new evaporator barrel on the chiller in Lurleen Wallace Hall on purchase order #P00044457 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, SMITH INDUSTRIAL SERVICE, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Storm Sewer Cleaning and CCTV Inspection at Various Locations, Contract 1 in Birmingham, Alabama for the City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeff McKay, Chief Civil Engineer, City of Birmingham, Alabama, 710 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203 (Architect / Engineer).

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: December 7, 2023

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Roads and Transportation Department Architectural Design for Interior Renovations

PROJECT LOCATION: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the Roads and Transportation department located in Room 200 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The overall project is for remodeling of the entire suite. The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations; and applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if so requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide four complete copies of your submission documentation for the Project to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format with project and firm identification on cover stock.

Please include the following items in your packet and identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value and size and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statements of Qualification shall be directed to Trisha Hill, Committee Chair at email address trisha.hill@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Ms. Hill or designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion and Highlands

Elevator Modernization

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of two elevators in North Pavilion and five elevators in the Highlands facility. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor architectural and electrical new work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and $3,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 12, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 15, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 30, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 15, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PREQUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Prequalification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294 until 4:00 pm CDST, Thursday, December 14, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for prequalification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Experiential Design and Wayfinding designer at mike.summers@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

SIGNAGE, AND WAYFINDING

UAB INPATIENT REHABILITATION FACILITY PROJECT

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

a t

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

1700 BLOCK SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35249

UAB PROJECT # H195025

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of the fabrication and installation of signage and wayfinding (both exterior and interior) for the new building construction of an Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) to be located on 7th Avenue South, directly south of the existing Spain Rehabilitation Center (SRC). The new IRF under construction is an 11-story facility, approximately 346,000 s.f.:

• Four levels: of service and loading dock, parking deck, and lobbies, with connections to the existing Hospital pedestrian walkway

• Five levels: of inpatient care

• Two levels: of administration, conferencing, and mechanical

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor (i.e., sign vendor) who will coordinate the scope of work of this project.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors, bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre- qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 5th, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Mike.Summers@greshamsmith.com copy Glenn.Davis@greshamsmith.com and

jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre- qualification, on or about Friday, January 12th, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400,

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Gresham Smith to provide digital project package via Newforma Project database transfer.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 2:00 pm CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2- 12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 2 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. All bidders must attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the Old Robinson Elementary School Demolition Project, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the demolition of the old Robinson Elementary School and the expansion of the existing parking lot.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $250.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $450.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., CST.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority

Exford LLC, Architect

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

Program Year (PY) 2024 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2024 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2024 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent, or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2024 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.76 million of PY 2024 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. and in-person on January 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Library, 2100 Park Place. The phone number is 205.226.3600. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by December 20, 2024.

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. The link to the PY 2024 Action Plan Application is below.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

The PY 2024 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 8, 2024, and January 17, 2024 and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before March 2, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning January 18, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

QBT 6th Floor Endoscopy Phase Three Renovations

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235015

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the master control room, technicians room, medication room, advanced procedure room with Control Room, as well as clinic exam rooms, triage space, and administrative offices. New work will also include modifications to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above, below, and beside) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation measures to mitigate these issues. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 19, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge and Construct Connect.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/11/2024

_________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for 509 MAPLE STREET STORM SEWER REPLACEMENT will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2 o’clock p.m., February 7, 2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are:

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization LS 1

Existing 36” Corrugated Metal Pipe Removal LF 37

Install 36” Class II, Wall B Reinforced Concrete Pipe LF 37

Install 36” Precast Concrete Headwall EA 1

Rebuild Existing Concrete Headwall LS 1

Clean & CCTV Existing 24” Reinforced Concrete Pipe LF 41

Traffic Control LS 1

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “509 Maple Street Storm Sewer Replacement”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code (2006 or later as amended) Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – 509 MAPLE STREET STORM SEWER REPLACEMENT”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Forms A, C and D and (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., February 7, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be on WEDNESDAY, January 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM (CST). The conference will be held virtually via Webex in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The teleconference will acquaint prospective bidders with various aspects of the project and may be accessed as follows:

Webex Name: 509 Maple Street Storm Sewer Replacement Pre-Bid Conference

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2483 206 1347

Meeting Password: 3k9P8ANfWz5

Join By Phone: +1-415-655-0002 United States Toll

Join By Video System or Application:

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

(PLEASE USE JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING LOGO)

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

4501 Little Drive

Bessemer, AL 35068

(205) 426-8950

Effective @ 4:00 P.M. Thursday, January 18,2024

The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Bessemer Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Terrace Manor I & II, and Oak Ridge .

(PLEASE USE EQUAL HOUSING LOGO CENTERED)

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the ROSEDALE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD21-03L-M05-RSI) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 6, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows: Construction of a sidewalk along 26th Avenue S and Central Avenue, and items required for the construction of a sidewalk.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Rosedale Sidewalk Improvements Project (CD21-03L-M05-RSI).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering Inc., P. O. Box 1246 Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) set of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $ 75.00 per set made payable to TuscaBlue and by calling them at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: TuscaBlue, 2806 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS

To All Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE

Civil Action No.: 08-CV-2019-900092

In the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama

Alawest-AL, LLC,

Plaintiff

v.

Mulvehill Van,

Blount County Commission,

Town of County Line, AL,

R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO : ROSE M. EPPERSON, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on September 20, 2023, a complaint for trespass, preliminary and permanent injunction, quiet title, and request for declaratory judgment was filed in the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama. Damages and/or relief sought include compensatory and punitive damages against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC from unlawfully trespassing upon Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC’s land, quiet title in favor of Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC, and a declaratory judgment adjudging Reid School House Road in Blount County, Alabama has been abandoned and vacated pursuant to a 2011 judgment. Damages and relief are sought only against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Recycling, LLC. No damages and/or relief are sought against you. You are named parties solely as a result of Court Order mandating that all property/land owners of each tract of land lying along or through which what was formerly the Reid School House Road ran be added to this litigation as indispensable and necessary parties, as a result of the equitable issue related to the abandonment of the Reid School House Road. You are hereby directed to answer the complaint on or before Saturday, March, 9, 2024, failing which, upon the expiration of thirty (30) additional days, shall result in judgment by default being rendered against you.

Issued this 10th day of January, 2024.

Cindy Massey

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Blount County, Alabama

Philip G. Piggott

P. Andrew Laird, Jr.

Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A.

1901 Sixth Avenue North

Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMON LAW RIGHT

Calanda Latesha Calhoun asserts common law copyright for any and all variations,

including misspellings of the name. Unauthorized use of the name is

prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal action.

BT01/11/2024

_____________________________