January 4, 2024

Employment

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR-PULMONARY

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to conduct clinical activities as a pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. Serve as attending on pulmonary and critical care rotations, including ICU coverage and interventional pulmonary service. Participate in teaching, research, and service to the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. Must have MD or international equivalent. Must be board certified in internal medicine. Must be board certified in critical care and pulmonary medicine. Must be eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Apply at UAHSF Careers website, https://tinyurl.com/3cxjkxen.

BT01/04/2024

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER

Singular People, LLC Birmingham, AL – Senior Account Manager (BHM27-SAM) – Manage accounts with over $1.5M annual revenue in software development services and promote growth in existing clients, including upselling and cross-selling. Operate as the point of contact for assigned customers and develop and maintain long-term relationships with accounts. Travel & work @ various unanticipated client sites as assigned. Telecommuting is allowed. To apply: Qualified applicants please: Email resume, referencing, including job history, to: people.usa@sngular.com. Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT01/04/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-903643.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KRYSTAL N. BUTLER; DAVID E. PEOPLES; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF UNA ARREE RUSSELL; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL FUNDING LLC; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1627 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35024

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-008-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, according to the map of Gurleyville, as same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 1, Page 124 and 125, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031124 as follows: LOT 12 GURLEYVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/04/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904008.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; THEODORE DAVIS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1255 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-008.001

Legal Description: Beginning at a point of the Southeast corner of the intersection of the South line of 13th Avenue North (formerly known as Highley Avenue) and the Eastern line of 12th Street North (formerly known as Joy Street); thence in an Easterly direction along the Southern line of 13th Avenue, 55.0 feet to a point, being the Northwest corner of Lot 11; thence in a Southerly direction along the Western line of Lot 11, parallel with 12th Street North 102.0 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction parallel with 13th Avenue North 55 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction along the Eastern side of 12th Street North 102.0 feet to the point of beginning; subject to easement for joint driveway covering the South 6.95 feet of the above described property, together with an easement for joint driveway covering the North 8.95 feet of the Northerly portion of the property immediately South of the property herein described, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018073541 as follows: N 102 FT OF LOT 10 BLK A FOUNTAIN HEIGHT 4/51)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith. Circuit Clerk

BT01/04/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904013.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1251 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-010.000

Legal Description: The South 48.3 feet of Lot 10, Block A, according to the survey of Fountain Heights Land Company as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111376 as follows: S 48.3 FT OF LOT 10 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/04/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904108.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARRIE PRATT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELSON PRATT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1115 14th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-033-010.000

Legal Description: The South 50 feet of Lot 3, Block 29, according to the map and plan of survey of certain property belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 3, Page 120, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022838 as follows: S 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 29 J M WARE SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/04/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903347

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORP AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; TOMMY FITTS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 150 feet of Lot 5, in Block 4, according to the survey of Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111604 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 4 EX N 50 FT HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB School of Dentistry 1st Floor AHU & Plumbing Replacement project, UAB Project #220448, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1919 7th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact UAB Planning Design & Construction, 801 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35294.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Ruby Carson Hall on purchase order #P0004978 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the cooling tower repair on purchase order #P0004607 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of SHELBY COUNTY CAREER TECHNICAL CENTER AND WILSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REPAVING at SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS for the State of Alabama and the.City of WILSONVILLE and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, and Southeastern Sealcoating, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham AL 35224.

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Ensley

Community Phase 4 P.03906, Ave P, Ave Q, 47th St, Ave R, Quincy Court, Bessemer Road Ensley.

for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board (Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of

Ave D Ensley/ Avenue F Ensley/ Ave H Ensley P.04030

Ave D, Ave F, Ave H, & 30th Street Ensley for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board

(Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Kyser Construction, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Huffman Middle School Gymnasium

& Cafeteria Renovations at 517 Huffman Road, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., Architect.

Kyser Construction, Contractor

214 Hargrove Rd E

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal and installation of a new evaporator barrel on the chiller in Lurleen Wallace Hall on purchase order #P00044457 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: December 7, 2023

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Roads and Transportation Department Architectural Design for Interior Renovations

PROJECT LOCATION: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the Roads and Transportation department located in Room 200 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The overall project is for remodeling of the entire suite. The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations; and applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if so requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide four complete copies of your submission documentation for the Project to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format with project and firm identification on cover stock.

Please include the following items in your packet and identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value and size and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statements of Qualification shall be directed to Trisha Hill, Committee Chair at email address trisha.hill@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Ms. Hill or designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion and Highlands

Elevator Modernization

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of two elevators in North Pavilion and five elevators in the Highlands facility. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor architectural and electrical new work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and $3,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 12, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 15, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 30, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 15, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PREQUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Prequalification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294 until 4:00 pm CDST, Thursday, December 14, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for prequalification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Experiential Design and Wayfinding designer at mike.summers@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

SIGNAGE, AND WAYFINDING

UAB INPATIENT REHABILITATION FACILITY PROJECT

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

a t

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

1700 BLOCK SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35249

UAB PROJECT # H195025

SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of the fabrication and installation of signage and wayfinding (both exterior and interior) for the new building construction of an Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) to be located on 7th Avenue South, directly south of the existing Spain Rehabilitation Center (SRC). The new IRF under construction is an 11-story facility, approximately 346,000 s.f.:

Four levels: of service and loading dock, parking deck, and lobbies, with connections to the existing Hospital pedestrian walkway

Five levels: of inpatient care

Two levels: of administration, conferencing, and mechanical

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor (i.e., sign vendor) who will coordinate the scope of work of this project.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

mike.summers@greshamsmith.com

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors, bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre- qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 5th, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Mike.Summers@greshamsmith.com copy Glenn.Davis@greshamsmith.com and

jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre- qualification, on or about Friday, January 12th, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400,

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

mike.summers@greshamsmith.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Gresham Smith to provide digital project package via Newforma Project database transfer.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 2:00 pm CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2- 12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 2 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. All bidders must attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/04/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)

TUXEDO TERRACE APARTMENTS I & II

2025 AVENUE Q

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35 218

PH: 205 -781-5356 FAX: 205-449- -1610

We are pleased to announce the opening of the waiting list for Public Housing/ Low-Income Housing Tax Credit for Tuxedo Terrace Apartments. Bedroom sizes range for 1 to 4 bedrooms.

Date & Time Opens: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 am

Date & Time Closes: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Public Housing / Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program (LIHTC} is designed to offer affordable housing to only those persons who meet specific income requirements. State housing agencies regulate the process to ensure only qualified residents reside here. There is a strict maximum income requirement where income cannot exceed 60% of the county’s area median income (AMI). Rents are not subsidized and residents typically pay market rate for tax credit .

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habd.org during the t ime period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requiring reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations due to being elderly, disabled, or other circumstances, please contact our office at (205) 781-5356.

Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation, must ensure applications are postmarked by March 11, 2024 Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to:

Tuxedo Terrace Apartments

2025 Avenue Q

Birmingham, AL 35218

Attention: Tuxedo Terrace Application

BT01/04/2024

NOTICE
PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

4501 Little Drive

Bessemer, AL 35022

(205) 426-8948

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and ending Thursday, January 18, 2024, you may pick up a Public Housing Application Tuesday – Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, or print from the website JCHA.COM. The applications are for the following sites:

Terrace Manor I & II and Oak Ridge: 3 BEDROOMS ONLY.

You must call to make an appointment to bring the application back for processing. At that time, you MUST have the following documentation WITH you at your appointment. All members of the applicants’ family 18 and older must be present at the application interview. We do not accept faxed/mailed applications.

We CANNOT accept an application without proper Identification, which includes:

Valid state driver’s license, State ID or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older. (Copies are NOT acceptable)

Original birth certificates for each family member (Copies are NOT acceptable)

Original Social Security Cards for each family member (Copies are NOT acceptable)

Marriage Certificate and/or Divorce Decree, Statement of Separation (whichever applies)

Name and Mailing address of current employer

Verification of current income- 3 consecutive paystubs (SS, SSI, TANF, Food Stamps, Child Support, Unemployment, etc.)

Name and address of current childcare provider

Correct names and addresses of current and former Landlords, for the past five years.

***** NO APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED IF ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION IS NOT SUBMITTED AT THE TIME OF THE INTERVIEW *****

Applicants already on the waiting lists for other housing programs must apply separately for this program and such applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for public housing.

For an appointment, please call: 205-426-8948 / 205-426-8950

Take I-20/59 to exit 110 (Alabama Adventure Parkway) turn onto the Parkway going toward Watermark Outlet get in left lane then go to Prince Street (you will see a sign that says Designer outlets) turn left. Go to the top of the hill to “STOP” sign and turn right onto Little Drive. Go one block turn right for office.



BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the Old Robinson Elementary School Demolition Project, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the demolition of the old Robinson Elementary School and the expansion of the existing parking lot.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $250.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $450.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., CST.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority

Exford LLC, Architect

BT01/04/2024

Program Year (PY) 2024 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2024 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2024 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent, or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2024 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.76 million of PY 2024 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. and in-person on January 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Library, 2100 Park Place. The phone number is 205.226.3600. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by December 20, 2024.

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. The link to the PY 2024 Action Plan Application is below.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

The PY 2024 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 8, 2024, and January 17, 2024 and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before March 2, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning January 18, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line

BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

QBT 6th Floor Endoscopy Phase Three Renovations

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235015

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the master control room, technicians room, medication room, advanced procedure room with Control Room, as well as clinic exam rooms, triage space, and administrative offices. New work will also include modifications to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above, below, and beside) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation measures to mitigate these issues. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 19, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

joey@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge and Construct Connect.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for:

BJCC Amphitheater

Grading and Utilities Package

Prequalification information, bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at www.bjcc.org (under Vendor Information – Open Bids section). There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined and an electronic copy obtained at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Prequalification submissions must be received January 23, 2024, by 2:00 pm local time, with prequalification approval on January 25, 2024. Applications may be mailed or hand delivered to BJCC, 2100 Richard Arrington Blvd N, Dock #2, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids for the actual Grading and Utilities package by prequalified bidders will be received on February 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. All bids received after 2:00 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Prequalified Bidders will be required to make a good faith effort to include MBE and DBE companies in the execution of this project.

Questions should be emailed to jerry.reece@bjcc.org and john.lankford@1lemoine.com. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT01/04/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMON LAW RIGHT

Calanda Latesha Calhoun asserts common law copyright for any and all variations,

including misspellings of the name. Unauthorized use of the name is

prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal action.

BT01/04/2024

