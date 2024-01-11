The Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Celebrates Its Centennial

Sponsored Content

Founded in 1924, the Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc celebrates 100 years of service in the greater Birmingham area. The 15th Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha was chartered by Hilda Evans, Vivian F. Bell, Jessie Coleman, Wilma Davis, Mable Harris, Eunice Hudson, Thelma Kingsley and Vernona Pierce. It was the first graduate chapter in the South Eastern Region, and the chapter has been a pioneering force in Birmingham for the last 100 years.

In honor of its centennial, the sorority will be engaged in a series of events and initiatives throughout the year. “This Centennial Celebration embodies our commitment to service, sisterhood, and community impact,” said Chapter President Pauline Parker. “We invite the entire city to join us for this special time in the history of our chapter.”

The year-long celebration commences on Sunday, January 14,2024, with the Centennial Community Forum. The forum features representatives from various organizations and the moderator will be Birmingham City Council Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander. The free event is open to the public and takes place from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 900 Graymont Avenue West in Birmingham.

There are other activities planned throughout the year starting with the launch of a 1924 Centennial Scholarship Campaign to raise $100,000 in the spring. This summer the chapter will host a Havana Nights themed event in collaboration with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (Tau Sigma Chapter) and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Phi Chapter), both fraternities are also celebrating their centennial anniversaries in 2024. In the fall there will be a Centennial Concert featuring recording artist India Arie in collaboration with local music magnate Dr. Henry Panion, and a Centennial Luncheon at the Birmingham Shera.

The Omicron Omega Chapter’s membership includes more than 380 professional women who are dedicated public servants, community leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and graduates of accredited colleges and universities throughout the United States. The Chapter creates a strong footprint across greater Birmingham and beyond, and is responsible for chartering undergraduate chapters at Miles College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Montevallo, Birmingham-Southern College, and Samford University. The Chapter’s Cultural and Educational Advancement Foundation, Inc. (CEAF) awards scholarships yearly to local high school and college students and since 2012, these scholarships have exceeded $250,000. The foundation’s signature program, the Financial Empowerment Conference, empowers individuals in wealth creation, home ownership, and entrepreneurship. Omicron Omega’s $1 million Pearl Center serves as the chapter’s meeting space and a hub for community outreach programs benefiting underserved residents in Birmingham’s western area.

“Through exemplary demonstration of service and sisterhood, Omicron Omega Chapter truly epitomizes the legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®,” said South Eastern Regional Director Dr. Tracey Morant Adams. “I am delighted to celebrate this centennial milestone and look forward to this chapter’s continued unwavering commitment to our sorority and community.”

For information and updates on the centennial festivities, visit www.omicronomega or follow AKAOmicronOmega on Facebook and Instagram.

