Using Forklifts, Vandals Break Through Walls at Goodwill Outlet in Birmingham

A popular Goodwill Outlet in Birmingham on Green Springs Highway was vandalized late Wednesday evening, causing more than $150,000 in damage.

According to Goodwill, the vandals broke through the “donor door” where people drive through to drop-off donations. They went to the back of the building, to the outlet part of the store where items are sold by the pound.

It was there, they drove Goodwill’s forklifts through walls and caused destruction throughout the building. It is hard to tell how long the intruders were in the building, but they were in there long enough to drive one of the forklifts until it ran out of gas.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

“The senseless act has left the store in a state of disrepair, posing a significant setback to the start of 2024,” said Kathy Taylor, Alabama Goodwill, VP for Marketing and Development. “We are reaching out to you, our fellow community members, to join and contribute towards the restoration of the Goodwill outlet. Your generous donations will help cover the costs of repairs, ensuring that the outlet continues its operations and continues making a positive impact on the lives of many. Whether it’s a monetary contribution or in-kind donations, every bit counts.”

Opened in 1985, the Alabama Goodwill site on Green Springs is home not only to the outlet store but also houses the main office, career center and warehouse. It is the organization’s largest facility.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution, visit: alabamagoodwill.org/donate, or contact Kathy Taylor at kathytaylor@alabamagoodwill.org for more details on how you can make a difference.

Alabama Goodwill is accepting donations at all locations but if you’d like to donate directly to the vandalized outlet, the address is 2350 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35205. For a full list of locations, visit https://www.alabamagoodwill.org/locations.

