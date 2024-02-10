NAACP Image Award Nominees Unveiled

By Stacey Brown | NNPA Newswire

LOS ANGELES – Recently, NAACP unveiled the full list of “55th NAACP Image Awards” nominees with Netflix and Amazon leading the pack with 55 and 27 nominations respectively. The winners will be revealed during the two–hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

Colman Domingo leads the nominations across the motion picture categories with three nominations. Ayo Edebiri received the most nominations in the television and streaming categories with two for Abbott Elementary and The Bear. Victoria Monét and Usher received the most nominations in the music recording categories, earning six and five nods, respectively. RCA Records received an impressive 20 nominations, the most across record labels. HarperCollins Publisher and Penguin Random House lead nominations across literary categories seven and four nods, respectively.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”

“As we reflect on the rich legacy of the NAACP, we take pride in honoring the artistic brilliance of this year’s nominees. We are excited to illuminate and celebrate the extraordinary talent within our community,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group

By visiting www.naacpimageawards.net, the public can vote to determine the winners of the “55th NAACP Image Awards” in select categories. Voting closes February 24 at 9:00 p.m. Winners will be revealed during the “55th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on March 16, 2024, on BET and CBS. NAACP will also recognize winners in non–televised Image Awards categories March 11–14th, which will stream via naacpimageawards.net. For information and updates, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.

The “55th NAACP Image Awards” is proudly presented by this year’s incredible partners and sponsors. We extend our thanks for their invaluable support and commitment to promoting excellence in the Black community.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the “55th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars Anderson. Paak Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.

The full list of nominees can be found at www.naacpimageawards.net.