Home Quotes of Note “As someone who had the privilege of spending time with Mrs. ... Quotes of Note “As someone who had the privilege of spending time with Mrs. [Rosa] Parks, I can affirm that she had the kind of power and conviction that could absolutely change the world. We are thrilled to honor her at Legacy Plaza.” By Birmingham Times - February 22, 2024 171 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp EJI DIRECTOR BRYAN STEVENSON, EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE EJI.ORG, FEB. 19. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...