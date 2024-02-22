Home Quotes of Note “As someone who had the privilege of spending time with Mrs. ...

“As someone who had the privilege of spending time with Mrs. [Rosa] Parks, I can affirm that she had the kind of power and conviction that could absolutely change the world. We are thrilled to honor her at Legacy Plaza.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
171
0

EJI DIRECTOR BRYAN STEVENSON, EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE EJI.ORG, FEB. 19.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR