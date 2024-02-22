Chase Expands Again in Alabama, Opens New Branch in Hoover

Jpmcjhase.com

Building on its successful branch expansion into Alabama that started in 2019, Chase is adding to its local branch presence with a new location in Hoover.

This will be Chase’s ninth branch in the state and the sixth in Jefferson County. The first two locations in Birmingham were downtown at 425 20th S. South, followed by Green Springs at 333 Green Springs Hwy.

“The response to our branches has been very strong. People in Alabama are ready and eager to bank with Chase,” said Danielle Cameron, branch manager of the new Hoover branch in suburban Birmingham. “Our company has been serving businesses and credit-card customers in Alabama for many years. Now we can offer the added power of our branches.”

The Hoover branch is located at 3748 Lorna Rd and will celebrate its Grand Opening on February 22.

“Our branches are designed to be advice centers, where customers can come in and get help making the most of their money – whether that is managing investments, buying a house or running a small business,” Cameron said.

The new branches feature innovative technology and a state-of-the-art layout. Self-service transaction areas are available, including two interior ATMs and one drive-up ATM.

In addition to the walk-up options, customers can enroll in online banking at Chase.com, and download the award-winning Chase mobile app to enjoy the anytime/anywhere convenience of digital banking.

