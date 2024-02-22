PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH!

TODAY…

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**’DA 5 BLOODS’ is showing, 2 and 8 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**’42’ is showing. 5:15 p.m. at the BLACK LENS WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**’BODY AND SOUL’ with Live Score by DJ RAHDU and Panel Discussion, 7 p.m. at BLACK LENS WEEK.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**DIET RIOT & EMMA GOLDMAN SACHS at the Nick.

**MARC BROUSSARD-CARENCRO 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Iron City.

**BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON vs MAINE CELTICS, 7 p.m. at the BJCC.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**’HOOP DREAMS’ is showing, 8:20 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**TRISTAN TRITT AND AMERICA PART TWO with MILLENNIAL JONES and LATE NIGHT ROCK SHOW with RASPBERRY PIE & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO JOE featuring DONALD SHIPMAN at Perfect Note.

**FLATLAND CAVALRY-WANDERING STAR TOUR at Iron City.

**’BONES’ is showing, 8:20 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**ALABAMA BALLET presents GISELLE with ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. at the BJCC.

**THE CHARLIE SOUL BAND LIVE, 8 p.m. at True Story Brewing, 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**THE MAVERICKS, 8 p.m. at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre.

**DAVIS LITTLE TRIO with DAVIS LITTLE & HALEIGH BLACK, 8 p.m. at the Woodlawn Theatre.

**NERVES BADDINGTON – THE UPSTAIRS, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

SATURDAY…

**3rd ANNUAL ‘TOUR DE CIVIL RIGHTS’, 8:30 a.m. at 320 16th Street North

**KATT WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at The BJCC.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**ASFA Theatre presents THE SHORT ATTENTION SPAN SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, 5 p.m. at the DJD Theater at ASFA.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**’BONES’ is showing, 6:15 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**ROUGH LOVERS, JACK THE ELBOW, LARGE BRUSH COLLECTION & ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO JOE featuring DONALD SHIPMAN at Perfect Note.

**BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**ALABAMA BALLET presents GISELLE with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 p.m. at the BJCC.

**TROMBONIST HANK BILAL at Perfect Note.

**ROUGH LOVERS, JACK THE ELBOW, LARGE BRUSH COLLECTION & ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

**SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS at Iron City.

**90’S PARTY with JENNI’s MISTAPE, 9 p.m. at Van’s Bar in Moody.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**VEGAN DINNER FOR GABE’s 40th Birthday at Saigon Noodle House.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY – TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at the Nick.

**SUNDAY NIGHT w/ DEVIL’s ROULETTE (KYLE SAWHILL, REBECCA EGELAND, RYAN BROWN & PAIGE MARMOLEJO) & KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with DEDEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

**42 is showing 2 p.m. at BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**ORIGIN is showing 3 and 7 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**’FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS WATCH PARTY’, 4 p.m. at BLACK LENS FILM WEEK.

**’DAUGHTERS OF THE DUST’ is showing 4:50 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**’BOOMERANG’ is showing , 7:30 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**BONES is showing, 8:20 p.m. at the BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

MONDAY…

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**COREY TAYLOR at Iron City.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**FEBRUARY BOOK + FILM CLUB, 6 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**BOBCAT & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**PARTY WITH THE CANDIDATES, 5-8 p.m. at The Dannon Project, hosted by Jeh Jeh Pruitt. Vendors and food trucks wanted. For registration, call 205-873-4572. Tell them Gwen sent you.

**BIRMINGHAM BLACK ECONOMIC ALLIANCE – Bi-Monthly Business Mixer, 6-8 p.m. at Sienna, 1025 20th Street South. Guest Speakers are EVAN JEFFERSON, Virtual Dispensary Owner and NIECKO GLOVER, Community Organizer/Advocate.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LOCKJAW: THE RELENTLESS TOUR with HILL ST. at the Nick.

**LARRY FLEET, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KEVIN JAMES, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**MENUS PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS, 4:45 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**SAM JOLT BAND presents REMEMBERING MIKEY AND TODD, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LADIES SOIRAVE at The Nick.

**GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY and SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

**KEVIN JAMES: OWLS DON’T WALK, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

NEWS TO USE…

**WOMEN IN FILM WEEK is March 5 – 10 at Sidewalk Film, 1821 2nd Avenue North. This event celebrates the women’s voices in film.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT…

**ARTIST LARRY ALLEN is at the BLUFF PARK ART ASSOCIATION as special guest speaker on February 29, 7 p.m. Allen is an accomplished ceramics artist whose works are sought after by collectors in the southeast and throughout the country. It appears in the collection of the Birmingham Museum of Art. The Celebration 2024 gallery is located in Bluff Park Village shopping centre, across from Piggly Wiggly, 2142 Tyler Road, Suite 206, Hoover.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**NOW THROUGH MAY 10 – ROOTS & RENAISSANCE, an African American Journey Through Art, at C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center, 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, Miles College. The Roots And Renaissance Art Exhibition at Miles College LRC is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. www.fairfieldblackartcollective.com.

AROUND TOWN…

**FEBRUARY – YOGA IS FOR EVERYBODY, Every 1st and 3rd THURSDAYS at Crescent Culture Community Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, S.W. with OPTION 1 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Flexible) and OPTION 2 – 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Work Tension Relief and Relaxation). These self care yoga classes are with YAMALA MA’ATMAN Trauma Informed Yoga for all ages and genders. Suggested Donation is $5. Light snacks available.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**CHILDREN’S SUMMER CAMP is May 28-July 26 for ages 4-12. There will be fun themes including Nature’s Kitchen, Art in the Gardens, Water Wonders and more. The half-day camps are designed to promote creativity and the joy of discovery through fun learning experiences. Each camp includes daily explorations of the Gardens, STEM and literacy activities and learning in the garden lab.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

