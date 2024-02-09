Birmingham Native Jessica Hayes Returns on Feb. 11 with Couture-Style Prom Fashions

jedon.co

Luxury special occasions fashion designer Jessica Hayes will debut her latest collection at her 7th annual ‘Prom Queen Tour’ pop-up shop, at the Brianna Janae Glam Studio, in Center Point [1861 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215], on Sunday, February 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The House of Avid Showroom is in Atlanta, but the celebrity designer ensures her hometown girls get the opportunity to wear haute-couture, one-of-a-kind looks every year with her Birmingham tour stop. The pop-up shops are “a vibe,” said Hayes.

“I was born and raised in Birmingham, so I have to make sure my hometown prom queens get to wear glamourous and elegant garments and feel like they’re on their very own red carpet,” she said.

The A.H. Parker High School grad is also a Tuskegee University alumnus who utilizes skills she learned in architectural classes to design her pieces.

“It’s the architecture of fashion,” she said, “it’s wearable art. I design and create custom gowns that give my clients a unique signature look that makes them feel like a Queen. Whether it be bridal, prom, birthday dresses, galas, or red carpets, House of Avid always understands the assignment.”

House of Avid has provided garments for FOX TV show’s Black Lighting, and Star, and the OWN network’s series, Ambitions. Celebrity clients have included R&B singers K. Michelle, and Dondria, and reality TV star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes of Married to Medicine.

“I’ve worked with clients in the UK, and just recently, one of my Atlanta clients wore a House of Avid design on the red carpet at BET’s Black Soiree, and Fashion Bomb Daily posted her look,” the fashion architect said.

The pop-up shop gives prom queens the opportunity to purchase their looks at a special rate, and have on-the-spot custom design consultations. “Prom season is approaching fast, and custom garments spend 8 weeks in production,” Hayes said.

Another perk of the pop-up shop is the freebies. “I love giving back, and that’s why one lucky girl will be the recipient of a free prom dress. It’s not only about the dress, you have to get the right accessories, the perfect shoes, and of course, you have to glam. That’s why I’m providing complimentary hair and makeup for all the girls who buy dresses at the pop-up shop. They’ll get their makeup slayed by Janae for their prom, and they’ll get to choose between three bundles, or wig for their hair install,” said Hayes.

To RSVP for the event, follow the link: Prom Queen Pop-Up EventBrite.

House of Avid is a luxury special occasions design house. Established in 2016, House of Avid has three base collections: PROM | BRIDAL | BIRTHDAY. Visit HouseofAvid.com for the latest updates and collection drops. Follow on Instagram @HouseofAvid | @JessicaHayesDesigns. For bookings and info, email contactsupport@thehouseofavid.com.

