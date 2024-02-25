Company Brings Glass Recycling Back to Return to Birmingham Next Month

By Pat Byington | Bham Now The wait is over. New-Orleans-based Glass Half Full is launching their curbside glass recycling program in several Birmingham neighborhoods in March. They also intend to offer a free drop-off location in the near future.

Glass Half Full’s first 5 neighborhoods

In November 2023, Bham Now reported Glass Half Full’s intention to expand its successful glass recycling program to Birmingham in 2024.

They have made good on that promise.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it will begin its subscription-based monthly curbside program in 5 Birmingham neighborhoods. They are:

Five Points South

Highland Park

Lakeview District

Forest Park

Crestwood

The cost of the pickup service begins at $20 a month with a 20% limited-time discount if you sign-on to a yearly subscription.

Crate delivery for customers start the week of March 4th.

Monthly pickup service will commence the week of March 18th.

Below is a map of the initial service area. The company does expect to expand the program.

New Glass Half Full facility

In addition to launching the curbside program Glass Half Full is opening a facility to process the glass in North Birmingham. They will also offer free drop off for all residents at the site.

And of course, they are onboarding a local business glass recycling pickup program.

“We are so excited to bring glass recycling back to the Birmingham community. We have had an incredible experience getting to know everyone and feel very welcomed in the sustainability community. We cannot wait to turn your glass into a local resource,” said Franziska Trautmann, co-foudner and CEO of Glass Half Full.

Help Wanted at Glass Half Full

Thanks to the new facility and curbside program, Glass Half Full is interested hiring people with the local community to help with operation. If anyone is interested in a career with Glass Half Full contact them at hello@glasshalffull.co.

