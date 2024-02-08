Natural Hair Stylist Sheena Moore Offers Dating Advice to Friends and Clients

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson | The Birmingham Times

Natural hair stylist Sheena Moore, 45, an Ensley High School graduate, has been married to her husband, Carlos, for 14 years. They have two sons, ages 17 and 6, and reside in Adamsville, Alabama.

Moore also is the owner of The Loc Oasis and will host her first Galentine’s Day Party on Saturday, February 10, at her newly opened Adamsville salon—where dating and relationships are a hot topic among the clients she serves and the friends she loves.

While sitting in her chair, many women share their dating and relationship challenges, Moore said.

“My advice for women [who want a relationship] in 2024 is don’t sell yourself short,” she said. “Get to know yourself and know that happiness starts with self. Once you have mastered making yourself happy, you now know what someone else can do to enhance that.”

For those who are currently dating, Moore draws on her own relationship experience.

“Remember that [dating] is about learning that person beyond the physical,” she said. “Do things together that stimulate conversation, things that merge your hobbies and interests. This is the time to truly make sure you have multiple things in common.”

Dating is also often a topic of discussion among the friends and clients of Jaketta Harris, 40, an esthetician in Moore’s shop and a life coach. She is helping to plan this year’s Galentine’s Day Party at The Loc Oasis.

The dating scene is “interesting, to say the least,” said Harris, who is from Colony, Alabama, has been married for 20 years, and has a 23-year-old son who lives in Gardendale, Alabama.

“Even watching the debates on social media, like which restaurants to take someone to, [referring to a viral post in which women shared first date restaurant etiquette], or what is the standard of what you’ll accept, is very difficult,” said Harris.

She added, “I think the forefront of dating has become a show and not a connection. I’m really concerned people aren’t looking for genuine connections anymore.”

Still, Harris offers advice to those who are dating and shares what she believes the conversation should include for prospective life partners.

“Ask yourself questions like, ‘Do I like him? Is he a protector? Is he a provider? Can he teach me? Can I teach him something?’”

For Harris, this isn’t just a passion, this is personal.

“I started out with a child at 15, so my needs were different,” she said. “My thought process was, ‘You’ll have an automatic family, and you’ll have to pay bills. So, how are we supporting each other?’”

Those were tough issues she had to deal with because she’d had a child when she was so young, she said. That forced mature relationship conversations, that, in turn, produced genuine connections.

“I know some really great women, and I know some really dope men, but they are all just cautious about connecting with one another. We’ve lost the genuine connections to people and the genuine desire to get to know people,” said Harris.

Tickets for The Lock Oasis Galentine’s Day Party can be purchased in advance at https://booksheena.as.me/Galentines or at the door on the day of the event. To book natural hair services with Sheena Moore, visit https://booksheena.as.me/schedule.php. To book esthetician services with Jaketta Harris, visit www.estheticelements.skin.

