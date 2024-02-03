Rep. Sewell Delivers $2.1 Million in Federal Funds For Affordable Housing in City

The Birmingham Times

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell on Friday held a press conference at the Smithfield Community Center Gymnasium to deliver $2.1 million to expand affordable housing choices for Birmingham families and increase families’ access to opportunity neighborhoods for Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) program participants.

Sewell was joined by Housing Authority of Birmingham District (HABD) President and CEO Dontrelle Young Foster and Director of Community Development for the City of Birmingham (COB) Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas. The funds were awarded to HABD by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUB) and was one of seven awards issued nationwide.

Sewell also hosted a roundtable with City of Birmingham officials, HABD officials, and neighborhood representatives to discuss the progress made on the implementation of the $50 million Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Grant announced in July 2023.

Last summer, the city received a $50 million grant from HUD to revitalize the historic Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods with new, affordable housing units.

