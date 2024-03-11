Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Wife, Kendra, Expecting First Child

Facebook Instagram Twitter
Birmingham Times
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Sunday that him and his wife, Kendra, are expecting their first child in August. (Instagram)

By AJ Holliday | CBS 42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and his wife Kendra are expecting their first child, according to an Instagram post Sunday.

The mayor posted a photo of himself holding his wife’s stomach, and the caption read “Kendra, LOVE is beautiful! LOVE is all we need! Baby Woodfin coming August 2024.”

The Woodfin’s got married on Oct. 8. They were engaged back in March. They were first publicly linked in a dance video posted the night Woodfin was re-elected mayor in August 2021.

115 3rd Avenue West Birmingham, AL 35204
Contact us: information@birminghamtimes.com
