FBI Birmingham Division Visits With Students at Sumiton Middle School

Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples of the FBI Birmingham Division presented a letter from FBI Director Christopher Wray to a Sumiton Middle School seventh grade student interested in a career as an FBI agent.

Students wrote letters of interest to companies and organizations they have an interest in pursuing as a future career for a class assignment in Coach Drew Jenkins’s Writing and Grammar class.

On hand to speak with the students were several members from the FBI Birmingham team to answer questions and conduct equipment demonstrations.

“We are grateful to the Sumiton Middle School Administration and staff for allowing us to present this letter and share our passion for the FBI Mission with the students,” said Peeples of the Birmingham Division. “This is a great time for students to start thinking about their futures and a great opportunity for the FBI to engage in the communities we serve.”

