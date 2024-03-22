Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation to Special Events

jw.org

On Sunday, March 24, a one-hour talk highlighting the significance of Jesus Christ’s death and what it means for all of mankind will be held around the world.

Millions will gather at sundown to commemorate what is considered the most important day of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Memorial, which is observed annually on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar in adherence to Jesus’ statement found at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.” Though there are over 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, almost 20 million people attended the event last year.

“Around the world, many people who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend the Memorial. We hope that members of our local community will also join us in remembering the death of Jesus Christ to show gratitude for his sacrifice,” said Clarence Fortune, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While it is a solemn occasion, it is also a joyous one.”

In Birmingham, a special campaign was launched during March 2024 to invite local residents to attend the annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal as well as a special public talk that was delivered the week before.

Titled “The Resurrection—Victory Over Death!”, the special talk was delivered at local Kingdom Halls on the weekend of March 16 and 17. This 30-minute, Bible-based public discourse focused on the scriptural hope of a resurrection of the dead in the near future.

James Robinson said: “My family looks forward to the special talk and the Memorial all year. Both events help us to pause and reflect on all the things we can be grateful for, things that we can consider blessings from God. We learn practical ways to draw closer to Jehovah and to draw closer together as a family.”

To learn more about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page found on jw.org.

