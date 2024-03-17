Syncopated Ladies LIVE to Perform April 7 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center

See Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies LIVE on Sunday, April 7, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, presented by the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

This female tap-dance band — and viral tap dance sensation — from Los Angeles, California, features fierce rhythms and fast footwork. Created by Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, protege of Debbie Allen, Syncopated Ladies are the music AND the dance. Their full-length concert is a high-energy dance performance featuring hip-hop, jazz and tap set to hit pop songs from such artists as Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake. With a sharp sound and look, this crew of fly girls is on a tap mission, ready to deliver rhythm and style to the world.​

The performance will be at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. Ticketholders can enjoy a lobby party as well as food trucks Fat Charles BBQ and Chicks N Donuts on-site.

Tickets are $25, $35 and $45. For tickets, call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org. A limited number of UAB employee discounts, $15 off the purchase of two tickets, are available. Student rush tickets are available two hours before showtime.

The performance is sponsored in part by GirlSpring and by WBHM.

Syncopated Ladies have performed on stages worldwide and to sold-out crowds. They won the “So You Think You Can Dance” television show’s first dance crew battle, and the group’s viral videos have amassed more than 100 million views. They have performed on “Good Morning America” and at the U.S. Open and appeared on television shows “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Dancing with The Stars,” “Glee,” “The Ellen Show” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and in films including “Idlewild.” Chloe Arnold even taught actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to tap dance for the hit film, “Spirited,” which featured Syncopated Ladies. The group’s Maud Arnold — Chloe’s sister — was the choreographer for the critically acclaimed 2023 independent film “Theatre Camp.” Syncopated Ladies’ sold-out performance at the Alys Stephens Center in February 2022 left people wanting more.

As part of their visit, Syncopated Ladies will perform free for area schoolchildren in an ArtPlay Community Education Meet the Artist performance at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8.

At 3:30 p.m. that day, the Syncopated Ladies Dance and Empowerment Workshop, presented by ArtPlay at the Alys Stephens Center, will include a free workshop for dancers of all levels to learn technique, improvisation and choreography from some of the best in the world. Walk-ins are welcome, or register online. No experience or tap shoes are necessary, and sneakers are encouraged. The empowerment workshop, sponsored by GirlSpring, will follow at 4:30 p.m.