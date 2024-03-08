UAB Shares What Millennials and Generation Z Need to Know About Colon Cancer

With an estimated 53,000 deaths from colon cancer in 2024, one University of Alabama at Birmingham physician explains what people in their 20s and 30s need to know about risk factors and warning signs of the disease.

Risk factors

Drew Gunnells, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB Department of Surgery, emphasizes that the biggest concern of colorectal cancer is a strong family history. He recommends seeking out family members and discussing their medical history as this may change the window of screening time.

“Genetics plays a significant role in colorectal cancer, and if you have an immediate family member with colorectal cancer, then you will need to relay this information to your medical providers to start screening earlier,” Gunnells said.

While one may not be able to change their genetics, Gunnells, who is also a member of the gastrointestinal cancer team at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, says small modifications can be made to a daily routine to help lower one’s risk of getting colon cancer.

“Drinking, smoking, eating highly processed foods and meat, and high sugar diets are going to increase your risk factors,” Gunnells said. “That’s not to say that you should not eat anything with sugar or that is highly processed, but be mindful of the amount you are consuming.”

Another way an individual can lower their risk is to incorporate physical activity into their day-to-day routine. This can include:

taking the stairs instead of the elevator

parking toward the back of a parking lot

stretching while watching television

Warning signs

Red flags for individuals in their 20s and 30s are bowel habits, abdominal pain or bloating, weight loss, fatigue, or change in appetite. But, no matter one’s age, Gunnells stresses that blood in the stool and rectal bleeding are never normal.

“Many times, it is not cancer and is likely something minor, like hemorrhoids; but it is something that needs to be evaluated,” Gunnells said.

