April 4, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or

send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/04/2024

___________________________

FACILITY PAINTER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Painter, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: SALES & MARKETING

BJCC, is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant: Sales & Marketing, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-900862

BOOKXCHANGE, LLC, Plaintiff, v. FREETEXTBOOKS, INC., Defendant,

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: FreeTextbooks, Inc.,

Registered Agent: Jonathan Robinson

808 Forrest Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35209

You are hereby notified that BOOKXCHANGE, LLC (“Plaintiff”) filed suit on March 3, 2023, in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against FREETEXTBOOKS, INC (“Defendant”) based on breach of contract and account stated. Said breach of contract and account stated claim has caused $251,507.54 in damages to the Plaintiff, plus court costs. . In this cause, it is made to appear to the Court, by the affidavit of counsel for Plaintiff stating that Defendants are avoiding service and has concealed themselves so that the summons and complaint cannot be served upon them, and further, that said Defendants is over the age of twenty-one (21) years.

To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and serve a copy upon J. Matthew Parnell, counsel for BOOKXCHANGE, LLC, The Parnell Law Group, LLC, P.O. Box 2189, Montgomery AL 36102, by the 4th day of May, 2024, which is (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama.

DONE this 14th day of May, 2024.

Clerk of the Jefferson County Circuit Court

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904403

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STANLENE J. SAGER; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WILMINGTON FINANCE, A DIVISION OF AIG FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Northwest 47.5 feet of Lot 14-A, in Block 1, according to the Amended Map of Blocks 1, 5, and 6, Magnolia

Heights, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 47.5 FT OF LOT 14-A BLK 1 MAGNOLIA HGHTS. Less and except that portion of subject

property conveyed to the State of Alabama by Order recorded in LR201514, Pg.7240.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. in Room 670, Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTIONS SYSTEMS, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK, J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 19, 2024 at 9:45 A.M. (continued from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900660.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CASUNDRA BOLDEN; ANDRE WATERS; REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 901 44th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-20-3-002-011.000

Legal Description: Lot 10, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Kingston, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 42, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095461 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 2 KINGSTON)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 22, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/04/2024

____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-901023.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM JOHNSON AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON; CHARLES WILLIAMS AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES WILLIAMS; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; BROOKWOOD HEALTH SERVICES, INC. F/K/A BROOKWOOD MEDICAL CENTER; MEDICAL WEST HOSPITAL AUTHORITY, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEM F/K/A HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; AFFINITY HOSPITAL, LLC D/B/A TRINITY MEDICAL CENTER OF BIRMINGHAM; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; A & S BAIL BONDING COMPANY, INC.; ALABAMA STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION; MUTUAL SAVINGS CREDIT UNION; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) A/K/A CAPITAL ONE, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK; CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SANTANDER; BROOKWOOD LOANS OF ALABAMA, LLC; SANDIA RESOLUTION COMPANY, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; LVNV FUNDING LLC; ROBERT BOLES; LETHIA LONG; BIRMINGHAM BACKHOE AND EXCAVATING, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; DISCOVER BANK; BIRMINGHAM CITY CREDIT UNION; BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; MUTUAL FINANCE INC. OF BESSEMER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 6, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2015 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-017-006.000

Legal Description: The Southern 50 feet of the Western 50 feet of Lot 5, Block 17, according to the map and survey of Haskell and Muller as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132657 as follows: S 50FT OF W 50FT LOT 5 BLK 17 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 22, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900714

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BARBARA PALMER, BAMA LTD.; J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 15, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on May 3, 2024 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 4322 Harmon St., 212 59th Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-07-4-004-017.000 a/k/a 0123003000740040170000000

Legal Description: Lot 7, Block 8, according to the Survey of Boyles Park, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 64,

in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 7 BLK 8 BOYLES PARK LAND CO.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Tarrant City BOE – Alternative School Renovations Pkg C: Renovations of Existing Career Tech Building at Tarrant, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Tarrant, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Archiects.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985,

Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC ,Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Storm Shelters for Jefferson County Commission Package F – Warrior River Storm Shelter at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Lathan Associates Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal and replacement of cooling towers at the General Studies Building on purchase order #P0004480 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project #220088, Alys Stephens Center Theatrical Lighting Upgrade at 1200 10 Ave S., Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Belin J. Higginbotham, UAB Facilities, 801 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Hyde Engineering Inc, 3120 8th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Softball Batting Practice Pavilion for Chelsea High School at Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, Notice is hereby given that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor has completed Michael’s Restaurant Work Platform for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

5578 Morgan Street

Irondale, AL 35210

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Spain Wallace 2nd Floor 212 Lab AHU project, in Birmingham, Alabama, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 620 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel & Associates LLC, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P& M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter l, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended, notice is hereby given

that Griffin Building Group, LLC has completed the Contract for the Jefferson County Sheriffs Training Center Classroom Building, for the owner, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

Griffin Building Group, LLC

P.O.Box 660165

Birmingham, AL 35266

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Carson Hall Room 203/Physics Lab on purchase order #P0005069 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Bethune Deramus on purchase order #P0005172 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for running the fiber optic cable from GWH to Ruby Carson on purchase order #P0005211 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/04/2024

___________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B24010

HARRIS HOMES TUNNEL REDESIGN

Issue: 03/19/2024

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE- BID CONFERENCE

Thursday March 28, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

600 Brussels Circle Birmingham, AL35212

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday April 8, 2024 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday April 18, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 (*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 3 2:00PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 31-24 Fire Extinguisher Annual Inspection and Maintenance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 4/23/2024, for Fire Extinguisher Annual Inspection and Maintenance.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Patton and Harriett Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #29-24 HOUSING REHABILITATION SERVICES JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on April 24, 2024, for ITB #29-24 HOUSING REHABILITATION SERVICES. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of $25,000.00

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on April 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Shades Valley Training Facility located at 1330 Oak Grove Road, Birmingham, AL 35209. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381 ext. 1810.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 33-24 “Fire Extinguisher Inspection and Maintenance- ESD”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 5/7/2024, for Fire Extinguisher Inspection and Maintenance – ESD.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications

as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Patton

and Harriett Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the

Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project

Project Number: P.01034

Capital Budget Number: BP-616-12

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Roadway Construction

a. Site work, grading and widening of the roadway.

b. Construction and installation of roadway erosion and sedimentation control.

c. Installation of chert which includes transportation and excavation of chert from a borrow area and placing, grading, and compacting on the roadbed.

d. Installation of a dense grade stone pavement on the entrance road of all graded or new roadbed where chert or other pavement is not applied.

e. Installation of storm pipes along the roadway.

f. Maintenance of roadway throughout the duration of the project.

2. Dam Rehabilitation

a. Demolition and disposal of all materials of the existing pole barn in the laydown area.

b. Clearing, grubbing, and grading.

c. Providing and maintaining erosion and sediment control measures, and obtaining stormwater NPDES Permit.

d. Construction of a sedimentation pond and outfall structure.

e. Extending and encasing the existing low-level outlet pipes.

f. Providing reinforced concrete for pipe encasement, stilling basin, training walls, retaining walls, spillway control section, and raising the dam crest.

g. Providing roller compacted concrete (RCC) buttressing of the dam.

h. Installing cast-in-place concrete step-facing system.

i. Installation of earthfill berms for support of non-overflow sections of the dam and temporary levels to serve as grouting platforms.

j. Performing comprehensive foundation grouting through and underneath the dam.

k. Passive dowels into rock, masonry, and concrete to secure proposed work to foundation and/or existing dam.

l. Conducting CCTV and geo-location of lower inlet pipe at valve house.

m. Repair and sealing of interior walls of valve house.

n. Replacement of valves in valve house and replacement of roof in valve house.

o. Installing filter drains within the earthfill abutments.

p. Constructing earthfill abutments.

q. Miscellaneous site improvements and site piping as required.

r. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after March 6, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

( Jessica says this person wants this ad bordered )

FARM FOR SALE

* NO COMMISSION

* WATER, ELECTRICAL, BARN, POND

* BLOUNT COUNTY, AL / WILL HELP FINANCE

205) 907-1749

BT04/04/2024

_____________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

