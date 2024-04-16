FBI Director Christopher Wray in Birmingham for Civil Rights Conference

“A lot of people have used [King’s quote] to talk about how Civil Rights causes have slowly improved,” Wray said. “He was not saying justice is inevitable. He was saying the long arc of the moral universe bends towards justice. And it does so because people—like those on that march, and those here today—act to bend it that way.”

The Director’s remarks set the tone for the Birmingham Civil Rights Conference, a gathering of law enforcement and Civil Rights leaders that dates back to 2006 and is organized by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office, the Department of Justice, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, a cultural and educational research center that highlights Birmingham’s place in the Civil Rights Movement.

The conference provides training models for agents and officers and leading voices in the communities where they serve. The theme is “The Trauma of Crime & Hate.” Discussions during the two-day conference are wide-ranging but are ultimately designed to build trust.

“Today’s FBI understands how our past led to our present, meaning we take incredible care to earn and to be deserving of the trust invested in us with the authorities we have,” Wray said, “and we make sure that we’ve got the capabilities to respond when hate rears its head in the future.”