Meet the 6 Qualifiers Seeking to Fill John Rogers’s Vacant House District 52 Seat

The Birmingham Times

Six hopefuls on Tuesday qualified for the June 18 special primary election to fill John Rogers’s vacant Alabama House District 52 seat.

Rogers, D-Birmingham, officially resigned from his elected office in March after pleading guilty to federal felony charges.

The qualifiers are Dedra Campbell; Kelvin Datcher; Eric Major; LaTanya Millhouse; Eyrika L. Parker and Frank Woodson.

Datcher is Deputy Director Community Development for the City of Birmingham; Major is a former State Rep. from Fairfield; Millhouse is a community activist from Titusville; Parker, Jefferson County treasurer, was ruled ineligible for a second term because she did not turn in required ethics paperwork in time, a judge ruled.

House District 52 includes parts of Jefferson County.

The deadline for qualifying was Tuesday (April 16) and Governor Kay Ivey set the primary election for mid-June. The special primary runoff, if necessary is set for Tuesday, July 16 and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18 at 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

