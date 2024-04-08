The Choirs of Miles College to Perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 13

The Choirs of Miles College to Perform at Carnegie Hall in New...

The Choirs of Miles College are gearing up to take center stage at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 13 at 7 p.m. CST. This performance marks a significant milestone for the College, showcasing its commitment to musical excellence and artistic achievement.

Since its inauguration in 1891, Carnegie Hall has welcomed some of the world’s most renowned artists and set the gold standard for musical performances across genres, from classical maestros such as Tchaikovsky and Dvořák to jazz icons like Billie Holiday and modern legends, The Beatles. These performers and others cement its status as a global cultural landmark.

Under the leadership of Dr. Megan Rudolph, Coordinator of Music at Miles College, the choirs will present a major work featuring over 200 voices and an orchestra comprising more than 40 professional musicians.

Professor Valerie R. Harris, Coordinator of Choral Music at Miles College, will lend her expertise as the rehearsal accompanist during the Carnegie Hall Residency. President Bobbie Knight, who will be accompanying her students and faculty members to New York, said, “Each time I hear their angelic voices, there is no doubt that they deserve to sing inside Carnegie Hall and other historic venues as they’re just that talented.

“I am grateful to the philanthropic, business, and faith-based supporters, the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation, and individual benefactors. This remarkable journey to Carnegie Hall is a testament to the power of community and an example of the positive outcome when individuals work towards a common goal together”.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.Carnegie Hall.org.

