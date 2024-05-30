Birmingham to Host 2024 Transplant Games of America in July  

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham will host the 2024 Transplant Games of America from July 5 -10 with nearly 10,000 members of the transplant community, including recipients, donors families, living donors, those awaiting transplant, and transplant professionals coming to the city for a week of camaraderie, competition, and remembrance.

The Transplant Games of America is a testament to the resilience and generosity of the human spirit. Produced by the Transplant Life Foundation this biennial event serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. With almost 44,000 organ transplants recorded in the United States in 2022, the Games stand as a tribute to the selflessness of donors and the hope they provide to over 100,000 patients currently on the waiting list for a life-saving organ.

“We are honored and excited to bring the 2024 Transplant Games of America to the vibrant community of Birmingham,” said Bill Ryan, president and CEO of the Transplant Games of America. “Birmingham’s rich history, warm hospitality, and unwavering support make it the perfect backdrop for this celebration of life. We cannot wait for our teams and their families to experience the heartfelt embrace of Alabama.”

The week’s festivities will kick off with the eagerly anticipated 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Later that evening a free-to-attend opening ceremony will be held at the Legacy Arena for. Throughout the week, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex will transform into the bustling hub of the Transplant Games, hosting the TGA Village and Expo—an interactive showcase of innovation, education, and community engagement.

Athletic prowess will be on full display as athletes from all 50 states, along with international guest teams from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, compete in 20 competitions. From badminton, to ballroom dancing, swimming, and trivia challenge, there’s something for all spectators to enjoy. The action will unfold across seven venues throughout the greater Birmingham area, with admission free of charge.

Beyond the medal events, the Transplant Games also feature over 45 special events and programs designed to unite the community and honor the legacy of donors. From the solemn Donor Tribute to the rousing opening ceremony, from seminars and workshops to a transplant film series, the week promises moments of reflection, celebration, and connection.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, please visit transplantgamesofamerica.org.

