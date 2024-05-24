Calling All Musicians: Win a Chance to Take Center Stage at the 2024 UAB Arts Block Party

Musicians, bands, rappers and vocalists of all ages from across Alabama are invited to audition now for the 2024 Arts Block Party at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Arts Block Party promises to be an unforgettable showcase, highlighting the abundant and diverse talent Alabama has to offer. The free event, featuring art, music and food, will officially kick off the new 2024-2025 season of programming from UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, Alys Stephens Center, ArtPlay and Arts in Medicine.

The Arts Block Party will be from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and feature art exhibitions, artist talks, musical performances, local vendors, food trucks and fun art activities for all ages. The event will take place indoors and outdoors at the Alys Stephens Center and AEIVA.

Performers are encouraged to submit their audition materials today. Submit an audition online now. The deadline to submit an audition is June 30.

In the first phase of voting, the top 10 artists will be selected to vie for up to four performance slots. The 10 finalists will be unveiled to the public July 15, and everyone can vote for their favorite.

The submission with the most public votes will win one of the performance slots. A committee of arts professionals from the community will select up to three others. The finalists will be announced in August. Each winning artist will perform a paid, 45-minute set at the Arts Block Party.

