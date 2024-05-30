PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**PAUL CAUTHERN at Iron City.

**BRODY SCHENK & DANNY HAMMONS at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

*TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and

discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**ALABAMA BALLET’s BONNIE AND CLYDE, 7:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HANNAH’S DROP DEAD CABARET at The Nick.

**DASH RIP ROCK at The Nick.

**JAZZ SAXOPHONIST NELSON RANGELL at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**ALABAMA BALLET’s BONNIE AND CLYDE, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**FORSAKEN PROFITS, PERSEUS ARM, TRIANGLE FIRE, SANITY SYNDROME and EYEZIN at The Nick.

**R&B VOCALIST PHILLIPPIA at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**ALABAMA BALLET’s BONNIE AND CLYDE, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**THE E TONY GAINES AND COLLECTIVE CHOIR THROWBACK at the Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food

until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**WELCOME TO FUNKY TOWN featuring ZAY FOGLE at the Perfect Note.

**BAMA ROOTS RADIO presents: ZACH AUSTIN & ALEXA FONTAINE at the Nick.

**COLE WORLD presents the SECURITY TEAM hosted by COLE NALLS, with A.J. O’LEARY, CHASE MOTE and KENNY HENSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE WE’RE NOT BROTHERS TOUR with BANK SHOT and BURPIE featuring Special Guest DULO.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**40 Years of The Nick with CLAY CONNOR & KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**ALMA RUSS Free Show with 40 years of The Nick, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO THE ISLANDS ALL WHITE PARTY featuring THE REVOLUTION BAND at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

**ANTHONY JACKSON, JR. SCHOLARSHIP – The Anthony Jackson, Jr. scholarship was recently founded by Dr. Douglas Jackson. The scholarship is in memory of Dr. Jackson’s godson, Anthony Jackson, Jr. who lost his life to violence. The recipient of the first Anthony Jackson, Jr. scholarship will be announced as Dr. Jackson celebrates his retirement and his birthday in June. Dr. Jackson attended Western Olin High School, received degrees in Criminal Justice and a doctorate in Computer Information Management. His professional tenure was with the Department of Justice and as a special investigator with the DEA and CID. Jackson found a charter school and later became superintendent of the Sierra Vista Charter school district. The scholarship is open to those families that have been affected by violence and to honor his legacy by supporting young individuals in their educational endeavors.

**ALABAMA NATIVE WINS ‘THE VOICE’ SEASON 25 – ASHER HAVON of Selma, Alabama is the first place winner of “The Voice” which makes him not only the first Alabamian to win, but also the first openly LGBTQ person to earn the title. Congresswoman Terri Sewell congratulated HaVon sharing that he got his start singing in the church and had performed for President Obama during his visit for the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March.

**GRANTS FOR ARTS PROJECTS: MEDIA ARTS – Interested in receiving grant information, the Second Grants for Arts project deadline Part 1- Submit to Grants.gov is July 11, 11:50 p.m. Eastern time. Part 2 – Submit to Applicant Portal is July 16-23, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Earliest Announcement of Grant Award or Rejection is April 2025. Earliest Start Date for Proposed Project is June 1, 2025. For more information, go to: arts.gov. For questions and help, contact Emma Bartley, bartleye@arts.gov, 202-682-5591 or Avril Claytor, claytora@arts.gov, 202-682-5028.

**LIFT YOUR SPIRITS: PERMISSION TO CELEBRATE – FLAMING WITH FRIENDS is the theme for a fundraiser for community grief support that will take place on July 28, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. at the Vestavia Country Club. The event gives people permission to celebrate life. There will be silent and live auctions with jewelry, pottery, artwork, kids and pet packages, entertainment, travel experiences, dining experiences and more. Enjoy live music, dancing, a buffet and cocktails at a summer evening party. For more info, cpsmith@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-492-3350.

THINGS TO DO…

…AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…

**JUNE 8 – ZOO BREWS at the Birmingham Zoo, 6-9 p.m. Experience more than 20 breweries from all over Alabama and the southeast while you travel through the Zoo.

**JUNE 15 – PANCAKES AND PRINCESSES – Spend the morning at the Birmingham Zoo for an enchanted day with the magical court of characters during the Royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast on the Balcony and Terraces of the Zoo’s Administration Building, First Seating is 8:30 – 10 a.m. Second Seating it 10:30 a.m. -12.

**JULY 11 – 23 – JOURNEY TO ECUADOR AND THE ISLANDS OF THE GALAPAGOS – Join President CHRIS PFEFFERKORN on a classic journey to the Galapagos as he explores and experiences Ecuador and the Islands of the Galapagos. For more information, email blang@birminghamzoo.com.

…IN JUNE…

**JUNE 1 – FUNKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, at Cahaba Brewing Co. with food, music, dancing, vendors, and surprise performances. FREE ADMISSION.

**JUNE 1 – BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS vs MICHIGAN PANTHERS, 1 p.m. at the Protective Stadium.

**JUNE 1 – IRON CITY COMIC CON, Saturday 10 1.m. – 6 p.m. at the BJCC East Exhibition Halls with artists, vendors, and a list of diverse guests.

**JUNE 2 – IRON CITY COMIC CON, Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the BJCC East Exhibition Halls.

**JUNE 8 – THE MARVEL CITY CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. at 1623 2nd Avenue North, Bessemer.

**JUNE 8 – USFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP, 2 p.m. at the Protective Stadium.

**JUNE 8 – LAUREN DAIGLE, 7 p.m. at the Legacy Arena.

**JUNE 9 – BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC vs INDY ELEVEN, 6 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

**JUNE 10 – YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, June 10 – July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**JUNE 15 – 26th MAGIC CITY SICKLE CELL WALK at Railroad Park, 8 a.m. – Noon. Bring your family and friends for an informative, health conscious friendly morning in the park. Join a team. Register at: sicklecellwalk.swell.gives. For more info, call, 205-780-2355 or walk@sicklecellbham.org.

**JUNE 16 – THE R&B MONEY TOUR featuring TANK with KERI HILSON and CARL THOMAS, 8 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**APPLY FOR THE JEFFERSON COUNTY MICRO BUSINESS ACCELERATOR PROGRAM – The Jefferson County Micro Business Accelerator was launched recently by the Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in an innovative initiative designed to propel small businesses towards growth and long-term-success. The program is set to revolutionize the trajectory of micro businesses across Jefferson County and is made available through the collaboration of local Chambers of Commerce and Economic Developments organizations. Application opens on June 3 with a closing date of July 26. Applicants must be active members of a local Chamber of Commerce, been in business for at least 36 months and employ 10 or fewer individuals. Apply at CARANow.Org.

**REGISTER FOR THE ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE – The registration is still open for the June 20 and 21st conference at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is open until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. For more and to register, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS….

**CHILDREN’S SUMMER CAMP is at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens now through July 26 with a Morning Camp and Afternoon Camp.

**SUPERHERO TRAINING ACADEMY, July 8 – July 12, 9 a.m. – Noon with a morning and afternoon camp.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE with registration.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 10 – THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV.

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN – THE 11:11 TOUR at Legacy Arena.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

