“Rev. Shuttlesworth changed Birmingham forever — and when he did, he changed...

ASHBY PATE, SECRETARY OF THE BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD AND A MEMBER OF THE LEADERSHIP BIRMINGHAM CLASS THAT CHOSE A SHUTTLESWORTH MURAL FOR UNVEILING AT THE AIRPORT; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, MAY 28.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp