Birmingham Water Works General Manager Michael Johnson Retires 

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) General Manager Michael Johnson has retired.

BWW Chairwoman Tereshia Huffman issued a press release early Monday that said in part, “we wish Mr. Johnson well and thank him for his service to the system … the Board of Directors is in the process of determining who will serve as an Interim General Manager. We expect that decision to be made in the very near future. Until that time our three Assistant General Managers will run day-to-day operations.”

Efforts to reach Johnson for comment were unsuccessful.

Huffman said the Board of Directors has been actively assessing system operations and “continue to receive feedback from all stakeholders including customers, employees, local elected officials and the general public.”

She added that the utility will begin a national search for a General Manager “who will aggressively implement our new organizational structure and plans under development to better serve our customers.”

Johnson had held the position since 2019. He is a retired U.S. Marine colonel with over 26 years of service as an active duty and reserve military officer and first joined the utility in 2008 as assistant GM of finance and operations after serving as director of finance for the City of Birmingham. The BWWB named him interim GM in December 2018, succeeding Mac Underwood. He took the helm on March 27, 2019.

