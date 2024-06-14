Coca-Cola UNITED Breaks Ground on New $330M Facility in Birmingham

ccbcu.com

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) on Thursday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of its new facility in Birmingham’s Kingston community – an approximate $330 million investment that is expected to create up to 50 new jobs and retain more than 750 jobs in the Magie City.

Construction is slated to last about three years with a projected completion in early 2027.

In remarks before a crowd that included state and local government officials, community partners and associates, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco reflected a community partner longevity of Coca-Cola in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Founded in 1902 by Crawford Johnson Sr. in a modest facility in downtown Birmingham, Coca-Cola UNITED has grown to become the second largest privately held, family-owned company in Alabama and the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S.

*While I have the honor of leading our company during this exciting chapter, this moment wouldn’t be possible without our past and present leadership, our community partners, our customers, our consumers, and last but not least, our associates,” Suco said. “Birmingham has been our home for 122 years, and Birmingham will remain our home well into the future.”

