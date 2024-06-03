Exclusive Alabama Resident $24 Tickets on Sale Now for ‘BARNSTORM BIRMINGHAM’ Celebration at Rickwood Field

mlb.com

Major League Baseball and UNINTERRUPTED, the award-winning athlete storytelling brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, on Friday announced ‘BARNSTORM BIRMINGHAM,’ a Juneteenth celebration at Rickwood Field that will be centered on Fam Jam, a celebrity softball game, followed by an electric performance by global music superstar Metro Boomin.

Launched by former All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia and UNINTERRUPTED co-founder Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED Fam Jam is a celebrity event platform where attendees will witness another kind of history as stars of entertainment, sports and baseball descend on Birmingham to thrill fans in a brand of celebrity softball with remixed rules that will celebrate the Negro Leagues in a fresh way.

The initial list of celebrities and athletes scheduled to play in the game include Birmingham’s own and Emmy nominated writer, stand-up and Actor Roy Wood Jr., former National League MVP & World Series Champion Ryan Howard, former NBA Champion Stephen Jackson, comedian and actor DC Young Fly, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, NFL Quarterback & former Florida State University baseball star Jameis Winston, and comedian and actor Sam Jay. More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

On Friday, tickets for the game went on on-sale in an exclusive opportunity for Alabama residents (determined by local zip codes) through Tuesday, June 4 at MLB.com/rickwood. Tickets for the general public will be available for sale on Wednesday, June 5, and will include a bundled ticket offer to the MiLB at Rickwood game being held the day prior The prices for BARNSTORM BIRMINGHAM tickets are $24 in a nod to Birmingham’s own, the great Willie Mays.

This event at Rickwood Field, the country’s oldest ballpark, is the latest added alongside on MiLB at Rickwood (Tuesday, June 18) and MLB at Rickwood (Thursday, June 20), all of which are in tribute to the Negro Leagues and its players, including Mays. As with both games, MLB will make a select amount of tickets for Barnstorm Birmingham available for free to local youth and community groups.

Barnstorming was an integral practice of Negro Leagues baseball in an era when teams and players in the Leagues traveled to different communities to promote their style of baseball. Existing and future information on these events can be found at MLB.com/rickwood.

UNINTERRUPTED is the award-winning athlete storytelling brand, within The SpringHill Company (TSHC), founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that combines revolutionary content, experiences and consumer products.

Since 2015, the UNINTERRUPTED brand has existed to partner with athletes to invite the sports community to celebrate the humanity in sport through culturally connected content. UNINTERRUPTED original content properties and franchises include Top Class, Iman Amongst Men and more. For more information visit www.uninterrupted.com and follow @UNINTERRUPTED on social media.

