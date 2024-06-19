Kelvin Datcher, Frank Woodson Likely Headed to Democratic Runoff to Fill Vacant House District 52 Seat

Kelvin Datcher, Frank Woodson Likely Headed to Democratic Runoff to Fill Vacant...

The Birmingham Times

Kelvin Datcher, deputy director community development for the city of Birmingham, received 510 votes, or 38 percent, to lead as the Democratic nominee in the Alabama House of Representatives District 52 race followed by Frank Woodson, President and CEO, CityServe Alabama; who received 239 votes or 17.78 percent, and who maintained a razor-thin edge by three votes over LaTanya Millhouse, community activist, with 236 votes or 17.56 percent.

If the unofficial vote totals hold, Datcher and Woodson will be in a runoff on July 16.

The seat was left vacant after former Rep. John Rogers resigned and pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

One Republican is running for the seat – Carlos Crum. Since he had no challengers for the Republican nomination, there won’t be a Republican ballot in Tuesday’s election.

The general election on Oct. 1 will pit Crum against the Democratic winner.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

