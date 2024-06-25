Mayor Woodfin Announces Changes to Birmingham Police Department Command Staff

City of Birmingham

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced a reorganization of the Birmingham Police Department Command Staff. Woodfin has appointed Lt. Rodarius Mauldin as Deputy Chief of Administration.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

Mauldin began his law enforcement career in 2005 with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, where he served as a probation officer and investigator. He joined the Birmingham Police Department in 2010, serving in various capacities over the years including as a patrol officer, community project coordinator, dignitary protection, detective and public information officer. He played a significant role while assigned to the Hiring and Recruiting Unit. Most recently he has served as Executive Assistant to the Assistant Chief of Police.

The Deputy Chief of Administration is a newly created role in the department’s command staff. Mauldin will join Chief of Police Scott Thurmond, Deputy Chief of Special Operations Michael Pickett, and Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations Onree Pruitt.

Both the positions of Assistant Chief of Police and Deputy Chief of Investigative Operations have been vacated. The mayor wishes to thank Assistant Chief La’Quaylin Parhm Mack and Deputy Chief Shelia Frazier-Finney for their dedicated service in these positions.

The Deputy Chief of Investigative Operations will be announced at a later date.